BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was that kind of game. The UL Ragin’ Cajuns needed something extra to produce something really special.
Perhaps the team wearing "Looney" on the back of their jerseys to honor the former Cajuns’ assistant coach DJ Looney did the trick.
Trailing 20-10 with late in the third quarter, the Cajuns reached down deep with two touchdown drives to take the lead for good in a 24-20 win over UAB on Friday at Legion Field.
Birmingham was where Looney went to high school and that’s where the Cajuns made a statement in rebounding from a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina by ending UAB’s 21-game home winning streak.
The Cajuns (4-1) will now travel to Texas State for a 7 p.m. Sun Belt contest next Saturday.
The first drive was an eight-play, 78-yard effort in 3:12. With his defense having just endured an 85-yard drive for UAB in 7:45 to take a 20-10 lead with 3:40 left in the third, UL coach Billy Napier went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 31 to ignite the drive.
It later ended with a 25-yard completion to Kyren Lacy and then 23 more to Jalen Williams for the score with 20 seconds left in the third.
Then, after forcing a punt, it appear Eric Garror had delivered a 37-yard return to the UAB 38, but a penalty called it back to the UL 14.
Instead of wilting, however, UL’s offense responded with the drive of the season — 86 yards on 14 plays in 6:40 to take the 24-20 lead with 6:35 left to play.
Lacy caught a 20-yarder to cross midfield and Lewis later followed a 9-yard scramble to the 10 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pearse Migl — the first of his career.
The defense also got into the act to sew up the victory. Cameron Solomon ended UAB’s second-to-last drive with an interception and Bralen Trahan iced the win with an interception with under a minute to play to send UL’s offense into victory formation.
Punter Rhys Byrns also came up big with a 74-yard punt to back up UAB to its own 6 to set up Trahan's interception.
The statistics said UAB had an elite defense.
History said UL’s defense was better than its last effort against Coastal Carolina’s triple option attack.
Those two defenses set the tone throughout the first half.
The Cajuns limited UAB to punts in its first two drives. After punting on their first possession, the Cajuns crossed midfield with two first downs, but then turned it over on downs on fourth-and-3 from the UAB 38 when Levi Lewis misfired to a wide-open Elijah Mitchell.
At that point, the Blazers started feeding senior workhorse back Spencer Brown. That strategy, coupled with a key 18-yard pass to Gerrit Prince produced the game’s first score — a 33-yard field goal by Matt Quinn for a 3-0 lead over UL with 1:54 left in the opening period.
The Cajuns quickly responded with a field goal of their own — with a little help from the home team. Entering the game, UL had been flagged for 18 penalties to 45 for the Blazers. A pass interference call and a face mask violation got the Cajuns to the UAB 37.
A 9-yard pass for a first down to tight end Troy Johnson in his first appearance of the season pushed the red zone, but even after a Lewis 14-yard run to the 9, the Cajuns settled for a 31-yard Nate Snyder field goal to tie it at 3-3 with 13:27 left until halftime.
That score only increased UAB’s resolve to lean on Brown, who exploded for runs of 12 and 18 yards to ignite the ensuing drive. He later added an 11-yard run to set up Quinn’s 25-yard field goal for a 6-3 lead with 9:36 left until halftime.
The Cajuns attempted to respond with another scoring drive after an 11-yard completion to Mitchell. But after first getting a fourth-and-one conversion to Mitchell, UAB ordered a review and it overturned the spot.
The Blazers took advantage of the great field position by marching 41 yards on 11 plays in 5:28 to seize a 13-3 lead. Fittingly, Brown did the honors with a 1-yard scoring plunge with 34 seconds left until intermission.
At the time, that didn’t appear to be much time. It turned out to be a plenty big enough window for the speedy Chris Smith, who exploded for a 102-yard kickoff return — officially 100 in the college game — to trim UAB’s lead to 13-10 with 19 seconds left.
Both passing games struggled in the first half. UAB was 5-of-13 passing for 51 yards, while the Cajuns only hit on three of eight tries for 28 yards.
The Blazers had 169 total yards to UL’s 96 in the first half. UL, however, had 136 return yards to stay in the game.
A huge flag killed the Cajuns to open the second half. It appeared Lewis had connected with Calif Gossett for 47 yards to the UAB 3, but it was called back by holding to eventually force a punt.
UAB promptly marched 85 yards on 13 plays in 7:45 to take control of the game 20-10 with 3:40 left in the third. A critical 17-yard connection to Hayden Pittman, coupled with a 15-yard personal foul on UL, allowed the Blazers to overcome a first-and-25 situation.
As frustrating as that turn of events had to be for the Cajuns, UL’s offense responded … in a way that would have made Looney proud.