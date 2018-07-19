Former University High basketball standout Jalen Johnson has transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette after playing 42 games in two seasons at Saint Louis University.
The 6-foot-7 Johnson will sit out the 2018-19 season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining, according to a press release.
“He's a guy that we recruited out of high school, so we're glad to have him join our team,” UL-Lafayette coach Bob Marlin said in the press release. “He's a versatile player who started 42 games at Saint Louis in two years and averaged close to double figures. He shot right at 40 percent from the 3-point line and is an excellent free-throw shooter. He knows how to play and can do a lot of things, and he's excited about the opportunity to redshirt (in 2018-19) and work on his body and skill set.”
In two seasons for the Atlantic-10 Conference Billikens, Johnson averaged 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 66 games with 42 starts. Johnson converted on 38 percent of his 3-point attempts and was a 76 percent free throw shooter in two seasons for Saint Louis.
During his prep career at U-High, Johnson helped the Cubs to three straight LHSAA Class 3A championship (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16). He averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists as a senior, helping U-High a 31-4 record.