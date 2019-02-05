A pivotal week in the Sun Belt Conference basketball race begins early for UL-Lafayette on Wednesday night.
The defending league champion Cajuns are saddled with a 4-5 conference record, tied for sixth in the Sun Belt standings at the season’s halfway point. Five weekends and nine games remain, and Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said that every one will be pivotal.
That includes Wednesday’s rematch against Georgia Southern (13-9, 5-4), one of the five teams currently ahead of UL-Lafayette in the league standings — but also the only Sun Belt team the Cajuns (13-9, 4-5) have beaten on the road.
“It’s another opportunity for us,” said Marlin, whose squad lost road games at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina over the past weekend. “There are a lot of very good teams in this league and the differences at the end are going to be very small. We have to bounce back and be ready to play.”
The Cajuns play five of their final nine games at home beginning with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game that begins a three-game homestand. UL-Lafayette will meet front-running Georgia State in the conference’s nationally featured game at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2, and will welcome UL-Monroe the following Saturday.
Georgia State, which won last year’s tournament title after the Cajuns were upset by UTA in the semifinals, stands at 7-2 in league play. Behind GSU, there’s a logjam of eight teams within two games of second place, and UL-Lafayette faces most of those teams in the season’s final five weeks.
This year’s league standings are more important than in past years because of the changes in the conference tournament bracket, one in which only 10 of the 12 league teams qualifies for the tournament and only the top six are assured of advancing to New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena from March 14-17.
The teams seeded seventh through 10th will face off in two first-round on-campus games on March 12, and those winners will join the top six seeds at the Lakefront. If the season were to end before this week’s games, the Cajuns would be seeded eighth and would be in one of those first-round games — and would have to play five games in a six-day period to win the league tournament title.
The Cajuns took an 87-85 win over the Eagles back on Jan. 12 in Statesboro, Ga., in great part because of 3-point accuracy and the lack of accuracy for a Georgia Southern team that is statistically the Sun Belt’s leader in marksmanship. UL-Lafayette hit 13 treys in that first meeting, one off its season high, and shot 43.3 percent outside the arc, while the Eagles only made 6-of-28 3-point attempts including only three of 18 first-half tries in falling behind 44-35.
Six different Cajuns made 3-pointers in that game with P.J. Hardy, Cedric Russell and Jerekius Davis getting three each.
“Everyone contributed and made shots,” Marlin said. “We had a run in the middle of the first half that was one of our best of the year, and our defense was good too, one of our best defensive efforts of the year.”
That kind of defensive effort has been crucial all season. Since a season-opening 121-80 romp past the Virgin Islands, Cajuns opponents have hit double-digit three-point baskets seven times and UL-Lafayette has lost all seven games.
That defense also has to control Eagle senior Tookie Brown, who had 21 points in the first meeting and could have had more if not for JaKeenan Gant’s blocked shot in the final five seconds that effectively locked up the Cajuns’ road win. Brown (16.5) ranks ninth among active career scorers in Division I and will likely become the first player in Sun Belt history to win all-league first-team honors in four straight seasons.
“Tookie’s one of the best in conference history, and we know he’ll come in ready to play after that first game,” Marlin said.
Gant enters the week with a 27.1 scoring average in Sun Belt play, trailing only the 27.8 mark of Troy’s Jordan Varnado, and had 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots in the first meeting. He has recorded double-doubles in the Cajuns’ last three games and in seven of the last eight.