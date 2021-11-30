The first thing to understand when beginning the process of analyzing UL’s search for a head football coach is acknowledging who is in charge of this outfit.

Dr. Bryan Maggard’s performance in hiring head coaches since taking over this athletic department almost five years ago has been outstanding.

One could argue it’s been his greatest strength as an athletic director.

So while there’s zero reason to lack faith in the process Maggard detailed Sunday after the official announcement that Billy Napier is headed to Florida, there’s still a few more factors to explore.

Cajuns coach Billy Napier hired by Florida to replace Dan Mullen For three seasons now, UL head football coach Billy Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

Let’s review his list.

1. Topping it was a coach with the ability to build positive relationships with athletes.

2. A proven winner, although it doesn’t have to be as a head coach. Just at least apart of a program so he knows what winning at a high level looks like. He even said he’d look internally.

3. Relentless recruiter with emphasis on Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

4. Prioritize academic success.

Billy Napier said he's fully invested in Cajuns' cause during Sun Belt title game week One day after landing the head coach position at Florida, UL coach Billy Napier said he plans to devote his focus this week to Saturday’s 2:30…

There’s no reason to argue with any of those points, but the story doesn’t end there. The process is naturally more complicated than that.

Maggard didn’t say that he wanted an offensive or defensive play-caller as head coach, and he didn’t say it had to be from a certain head coaching tree.

Hopefully, that’s Maggard’s clever way of saying he’s not looking for Napier’s clone. That person doesn’t likely exist. Sure, there are some things any successful coach must do, but we’ve seen programs fail miserably trying to duplicate a successful run by futilely looking for that exact replica.

Maggard likely kept his criteria list shorter to avoid limiting his options, but personally, I would have been OK with a few more items.

+2 As Cajuns look for the next Billy Napier, here are a few head coach possibilities for Louisiana The day after being named head coach at Florida, Cajuns coach Billy Napier said his focus will be squarely on the Sun Belt Conference champion…

He didn’t say he’d prefer a run-oriented coach, but that should be near the top of the list as well. Sure, it’s great to be able to throw the ball effectively, but this program has been successful in this league for a decade now by owning the line of scrimmage.

Blaine Gautier, Terrance Broadway and Levi Lewis could all throw it, but this program’s primary source of success has been a powerful offensive line with play-making running backs.

Bringing in some fancy coach with a 42-40 approach to football would seem foolish at this point.

Just look at what’s dominated the Sun Belt over the past decade. Yes, Arkansas State has had its moments during that stretch, but mostly it’s been smashmouth programs like Appalachian State and UL where the line of scrimmage is king.

It’s still more difficult for folks to play defense when your offense can’t consistently possess the ball.

Another item that wouldn’t have upset me is avoiding the rebound head coach, coming from a failed situation looking to re-establish himself in the Sun Belt.

That wouldn’t suit this situation either.

The good news is the program is on much more solid ground today than it was four years ago.

It’s only fair to suggest Maggard will get interviews with candidates with credentials he wouldn’t have gotten back in 2017.

“We have a top 25 football program that we have a vacancy at head coach for,” Maggard said Sunday. “That’s going to make the job very attractive. But for me, it’s about the culture. We have instilled — we being coach Napier and his staff and the student-athletes — a culture of winning, a culture of doing things the right way and a culture of making sure we have an identity.”

Indeed, Napier brought eye-opening awareness to what it takes behind the scenes to win consistently.

Maggard’s job is to find someone who won’t drop the baton. Fortunately his track record says he'll discover another gem.