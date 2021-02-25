This weekend’s task for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team is both very simple and potentially tricky at the same time.

On one hand, coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns stand in second place in the Sun Belt West standings at 9-6, just ahead of Arkansas State at 7-6. To earn that second seed going into next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, UL must equal or better Arkansas State’s performance this weekend.

The Cajuns are on the road against Little Rock (10-13, 6-10), while the Red Wolves travel to UTA (11-12, 7-8).

The difference is large. The No. 2 seed gets an opening-round bye, while the No. 3 seed will likely have to Georgia State in the first round. The Panthers currently sit second in the East at 12-5 and 6-4 but will get the lsixth seed because they didn’t play 75% of their league games.

Figuring out Little Rock is the tricky part.

The Trojans were the preseason Sun Belt favorites with two preseason first-team performers in Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell, who is no longer on the team. Little Rock has lost six straight games and nine of its last 12.

The Trojans were the preseason Sun Belt favorites with two preseason first-team performers in Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell, who is no longer on the team. Little Rock has lost six straight games and nine of its last 12.

The only team the Trojans have beaten other than ULM in that stretch was UTA on Jan. 22, and were swept by the Warhawks last weekend.

“That’s dangerous,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “When you’ve got your backs against the wall, you’ve got two choices – fight or die. Little Rock’s going into their last series of the year at home. They’ve been staggered a little bit. We’re expecting a fight. We’re not expecting them to roll over.

“There’s not too much gray area. This is it. These are the last two games of the season. You’re at home. It’s senior night on Saturday. You want to finish the regular season the right way. There’s a lot of motivation for them to do well.”

The Cajuns, meanwhile, are riding the excitement of Monday’s 76-74 comeback win over UTA that made Marlin the conference’s all-time leader in wins.

Now comes the chore of finishing strong.

“I’m really proud of our guys and hopefully we can build off this,” Marlin said after Monday’s win.

UL is striving for a more balanced effort this weekend. Down to their third point guard, freshman Ty Harper scored 19 points two games ago and only two Monday. Devin Butts struggled Monday in his first game back, but there is reason to believe Kobe Julien will make his season debut this weekend.

"A couple guys weren't at their best tonight," Marlin said. "Ty struggled a little bit and certainly Devin Butts hasn't been playing. Hopefully, we get those guys back on Friday and hopefully Kobe (Julien) will be ready to go as well."

“A couple guys weren’t at their best tonight,” Marlin said. “Ty struggled a little bit and certainly Devin Butts hasn’t been playing. Hopefully, we get those guys back on Friday and hopefully Kobe (Julien) will be ready to go as well.”

Walk-on freshman guard Kentrell Garnett did contribute five points in the second half to ignite UL’s comeback.

“He’s an excellent shooter,” Marlin said of Garnett. “He leads our team – he’s shooting right at 50% from 3-point range, or high 40s. He played very well at Monroe. Kentrell’s biggest concern is he’s small, but man, he stuck his nose in there and played defense tonight. I thought he did a good job on (Shahada) Wells and (Sam) Griffin at times.”

UL also was helped by freshman center Isaiah Richards with nine points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

“It was a solid performance,” Murphy said. “He’s got great energy on the bench. He’s a free-spirited guy, which I really like. He works hard. He practices hard. He works at the game and he takes advantage of the minutes he’s given.

“He’s been a real positive and a real presence for us.”

No matter what happens this weekend, UL can’t catch Sun Belt West leader Texas State (16-6, 10-3), despite beating it three of four, or fall any lower than third.

Two wins and the Cajuns will play at 5 p.m. next Saturday against a first-round winner. If Arkansas State wins one more game than UL this weekend, the Cajuns will likely play Georgia State at 8 p.m. Friday in the opening round.

“We’ll see what happens in Little Rock,” Murphy said. “I really like the momentum that we’re taking into the tournament, but we’ve got to take care of Little Rock first.”