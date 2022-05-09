The pressure continues to mount with each game for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
With nine games left on the regular season schedule and the Cajuns beginning the week with a No. 53 RPI, UL exits a stressful home weekend sweep with UTA and enters a two-game series at Rice starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Reckling Park in Houston.
“We’re playing with a different set of pressure on us than a lot of other teams, just because there’s not a lot of margin for error,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I’m proud of the players for how they handled that and how they’ve handled themselves.”
The Cajuns enter the mid-week road series 28-17 overall, while Rice is 13-34 with a 206 RPI.
Remember, however, UTA has a 250 RPI and took the Cajuns to the wire three times this past weekend. In terms of common opponents, USM and Louisiana Tech both swept the Owls, but four of those six games were decided by three or fewer runs.
“Our goals are still in front of us to win this league,” Deggs said. “If not, finish in the top two and have our name called on selection Monday. But to do that, you’ve got to stay in the microscope. You’ve got to stay here and now … tomorrow is the only game we have and we’ll do whatever it takes to win that game.
“It is fun? Yeah, it’s a lot of fun. Is it pressure-packed? Sure, but these kids love it. They’re having fun. If that doesn’t work out, there’s always more than one way to skin a cat.”
Currently, UL stands third in the Sun Belt standings at 17-7, one game behind Georgia Southern (5 RPI) and three games behind league-leader Texas State (38 RPI), which hosts the Cajuns this weekend.
For the record, Coastal Carolina (45 RPI) is just a half game behind UL at 16-7-1.
“They’re all big,” Deggs said. “I’ve been in this spot at Sam Houston a ton. There’s no margin for error. For all intents and purposes, the path that we’re on is doable, it’s viable, but we’re in a winner-take-all every day. That’s fine. It’ll just serve to toughen us up one way or another.”
Further complicating the scenario is a five-game week, requiring UL’s staff to lean on some little-used players such as Tuesday’s expected starter in David Christie. Christie helped UL edge the Mavericks in 11 innings Sunday, but only has 11.2 innings on the season with a 1-0 record and 2.31 ERA.
Bobby Lada stepped up when called upon Saturday with two RBIs and Trey LaFleur did the same Sunday with a homer and game-winning RBI.
“Every win counts,” Lada said. “We’re just trying to keep getting as many wins as possible and stay on a good streak.
“We’ve got a team full of tough guys. All of us, no one is weak. We train for this all fall and all spring. It’s just what we do.”
Rice is batting .250 as a team with 246 runs, 85 doubles, eight triples, 32 homers and 29 stolen bases. UL is hitting .272 with 77 doubles, 19 triples, 43 homers and 103 stolen bases.
On the mound, the Owls have a 6.24 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP, compared to UL’s 4.10 team ERA and 1.36 WHIP.