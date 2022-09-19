UL coach Michael Desormeaux knows his team’s performance in Saturday’s 33-21 road loss to the Rice Owls wasn’t up to par.
But he warned his fan base not to expect any major changes in response to the program’s first loss in 16 games heading into the 7 p.m. Sun Belt opener at ULM on Saturday.
“We talked about it as a staff, when things don’t go your way, you’ve got two options,” Desormeaux said. “You can either hit the panic button and scrap all the thing you’ve done or you can double down on what you believe in, and you can go back to work and work better and work harder at it. That’s what we’re going to do.”
That starts with the quarterback position.
In Desormeaux’s estimation, both quarterbacks played well in the first two games and both didn’t play well in the loss.
If the one clearly separates, Desormeaux said, “Then yeah, you’ve got to do what you have to do for the team like any other position,” but no change in the Ben Wooldridge rotation roughly every third series should be expected.
“I don’t believe that in one day you lose a job or in the one day, you win a job,” Desormeaux said. “That’s not the way that it works. Chandler won the job over a long period of time. He did not play great on Saturday. He knows that, we know that. That’s the nature of it. I’ve had more bad games than I can count.
“(Backup QB) Ben (Wooldridge) played maybe a little bit better, but didn’t play great either. He missed some things that we need him to hit on too.”
In Desormeaux’s mind, any major shifts over one loss would send a bad message.
“That doesn’t send a very good message to our team when you sit there and say, ‘Alright, he’s the starter and we’ve lost one game in the last how many games we’ve played. And it’s like, ‘OK, you come sit on the bench with me because you didn’t play great this day.’
“That’s not the way you do things. That’s not fair to the kid or to the team. What’s everyone else walking around looking like, ‘What’s going to happen if I don’t go out there and have a good day?’”
Unfortunately, one Cajun not expecting to play Saturday is running back Jacob Kibodi, who suffered a lower leg injury at Rice.
“It doesn’t seem like a season-ending type of thing, but he’ll probably be out for a little while,” Desormeaux said.
Another area both UL and ULM likely want changes in is in special teams.
Both had issues in Saturday’s road losses – including ULM giving up two punt returns for scores.
Desormeaux warned against judging the Warhawks too harshly because it was at Alabama, but he wants his team’s issues cleaned up in a hurry.
“We spend a lot of times on teams,” Desormeaux said. “We take a lot of pride in it, so that was something that was a little bit disappointing.”
On the 40-yard punt return, he said it was a communication error with the punt being kicked to the opposite side of the field than the coverage.
On the illegal formation flag, though, he said, “The explanation I got, I wasn’t good with the explanation. We had enough people on the line of scrimmage by the formation we had set.”
Only forcing one punt in the game, though, made it a unique kicking game night for the Cajuns, who also had zero kickoff returns due to touchbacks.
“Strange flow on special teams… but yeah, we’ve definitely got things to fix,” he added.