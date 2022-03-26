With practically the entire starting offensive line out of commission for the spring and a stable of inexperienced quarterbacks, it only makes sense UL’s defense is ahead of the offense.
That’s certainly what it looked like early on in Saturday’s first scrimmage at Cajun Field.
“A lot of good, a lot of bad and everything in between,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s kind of what you expect. I’m really proud of the way the defense came out and got started. It started really fast and had a lot of energy. “Offensively, we didn’t to start with. Stumbled around quite a bit.”
Being an offensive-minded head coach, though, Desormeaux isn’t buying the offense getting judged on the curve.
“We never want to think of it that way,” Desormeaux said. “With our first group on offense, I don’t feel like that should be the case. It really hasn’t been. It’s been really good back and forth. The second offense, yes, with the second defense, yes … for sure.”
The offense’s trouble began at quarterback.
“In my mind, I don’t feel like the quarterbacks played very well today, top to bottom,” he said. “I thought we made some bad decisions. I didn’t think we really mastered what we were doing right there and that was a little disappointing, because I think they’ve been really good so far.”
Desormeaux said it began with poor footwork, which will be a priority in future practices.
“In the quarterback room, we have to play more consistently,” Desormeaux said. “With what we want to do on offense, I wanted the ball in the quarterback’s hands a little more. I want him to make more decisions, but he’s got to make good decision. Today … too much bad in that spot.”
Desormeaux also pointed to himself in the "needs improvement" category.
"Certainly, the two-minute drill – being critical of myself – didn’t manage the clock very well," he added. "There are things like that that you need those reps in doing it.
"I’ve got as much improvement as anybody to make after this first scrimmage."
But like Desormeaux said initially, there was some good on offense.
For starters, the most important thing was done well with ball security being “actually pretty good” for a first scrimmage.
Also, the running backs had their moment, especially Michael Orphey with two touchdowns.
“Michael Orphey, he flashed today for sure,” Desormeaux said. “He had a couple of really nice runs. Terrence Williams had some good tough runs. I saw Dre Washington make a couple of good ones.
“I think there were some missed one too in there like there normally is, but overall you saw some good flashes. That’s what we’ve seen all spring from that group.”
This is Orphey’s fourth season at UL and his experience showed.
“We had some guys leave and that opened the door for some of us to come in and earn a spot in the rotation,” Orphey said. “Learning the offense and just being more consistent … and getting more reps.
“Learning who’s blocking who and knowing what front the defense is playing .. learning the down and distance. Being able to play the play in your mind before the ball is actually snapped.”
There was also plenty to like about the defense’s performance.
“I think the defense did well,” senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “We definitely started hot. There’s really only a handful of plays that I would go back and change.
“They were the plays that hurt is, but that’s how it is. If somebody is out of their gap and somebody does one thing wrong, then a play pops.”
Quibodeaux was especially impressive with how his younger colleagues handled the curve balls in the scrimmage.
“Everybody went into the scrimmage with a good idea - people playing fast and physical,” Quibodeaux explained. “Offense always has a couple of plays that we haven’t seen yet, like any week in football and from what I saw, the young guys handled it well.
“I think the linebackers really stepped up today.”
Desormeaux was also encouraged by the defensive staff's game management under new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan.
"I thought defensively, there was only one personnel issue on defense," he said. "Defensively, I thought the scrimmage part of it was pretty good – no real miscues."