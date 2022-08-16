Inside linebacker is one position with some holes to fill this season for the UL Ragin' Cajuns.
Gone are last year's two leading tacklers Lorenzo McCaskill and Ferrod Gardner.
The good news is last year’s top reserves — Jourdan Quibodeaux and Kris Moncrief — are seasoned performers with multiple starts. But how will the new reserves fare at linebacker this fall?
“We’ve got a really good group there,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Guys that fit the size-speed mode, but the best part about it is they’ve really learned the game and really taken off with it.
“Those guys are playing well.”
The candidates to fill out the linebacker depth chart are junior Jasper Williams, redshirt sophomore Kendre’ Gant, sophomore K.C. Ossai and true freshman Kailep Edwards.
“I think Jasper has been really impressive throughout the whole thing,” Desormeaux said. “Jasper has really taken off. His play speed is phenomenal. He always seems to be in the right spots.”
At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Gant adds more of a rushing element to the position.
“Gant is kind of in between the two, but he’s a really unique pass rusher with his size and length and twitch off the edge,” Desormeaux said.
Ossai has been out with a hamstring, but the Cajuns expect his return “sooner than later.”
Edwards has turned some heads in camp.
“He is competitive and he does it the right way,” Desormeaux said. “He flies around. With Kailep there are some things he hasn’t seen, so he’s not quite as dialed in maybe to all the calls and adjustments right away.
“He’s going to be in the mix to play this year. You just have to make calls that he’s comfortable making and do some of the things he can do.”
Desormeaux also spoke highly of the leadership Moncrief and Quibodeaux have provided to the next wave of UL linebackers.
Run the QB?
During the Billy Napier era, running the quarterback was never a high priority, despite having an elusive runner in Levi Lewis.
Will that philosophy change this season under Desormeaux? Perhaps.
“I think the quarterback run is a huge part of it,” he said. “You saw how we evolved last year with Levi toward the end of the year when we started using him in the run game.
“I just think in today’s game, you get a plus-one on offense when you use the quarterback in that way.”
Don’t expect UL’s offense to resemble one of the service academies, but quarterback Ben Wooldridge did rush for two touchdowns in the spring game.
“I certainly don’t want to have the guys run 20 times a game, but I think when you sprinkle those things in and have them as part of the game plan, I think it’s a whole other layer the defense has to prepare for,” Desormeaux said. “If you get one or two good explosive runs out of the quarterback, then it’s worth it. The defense spends a whole week worrying about and preparing for it.”
So exactly who is faster between Wooldridge and Chandler Fields?
“I think Ben’s faster long speed, which a lot of people didn’t think,” Desormeaux said. “Our GPS tracker says that he is. Chandler’s probably got a little more short-area quickness … shiftiness, I guess if you will. But they’re both more than capable of doing it.
“The offense is the offense, and they both fit it very well.”
Kicking goals
Since 2013, UL kickers have produced only one year with three or fewer field goal attempt misses — Kyle Pfau was 15 of 18 in 2018.
A year ago, the Cajuns missed six field goals and five extra points.
After missing most of last season while injured, Kenny Almendares is hoping to spearhead an effort this season to bring accuracy back to the role.
“I’m 100% again,” Almendares said. “I got stronger and my range has definitely gone up.”
Almendares gives maximum credit to the new strength and conditioning staff — now led by Connor Neighbors — for getting him more fit and ready for the season.
“I give them most of the credit for getting more stronger,” he said. “The new strength staff helped me a lot. (Nutrition) impacts a lot.”
Overall, Almendares said this year’s specialty group is the hardest working unit he’s been with since arriving on campus in 2018.