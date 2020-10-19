If the first game-week practice for Friday’s 7 p.m. road showdown with the UAB Blazers is any indication, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are focused and ready to go.
No, there hasn’t been a bunch of finger-pointing within the team since last Wednesday’s 30-27 home loss to Coastal Carolina.
Still, some are viewing that setback as a wakeup call.
“I think we all took it as a wakeup call,” UL junior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “You could tell today in practice that everybody’s attitude changed. Like some of the coaches said, I think later in the season it’s going to turn out being a blessing for us.
“We handled it well and we’re ready to move forward.”
Did the Cajuns overlook a 3-0 Chanticleers club? Quibodeaux says absolutely not.
With that said, that doesn’t mean the Cajuns dotted every ‘I’ and crossed every ‘t’ either.
“Whenever you watch film, it’s never going to be as good as you thought and never going to be as bad as you thought,” he explained. “I just think the loss isn’t on any one person or position group.
“No one that I came across in this building – players, coach or staff – took Coastal lightly, or took the win streak lightly. That’s not the kind of program that’s here, but at the same time, it’s just human nature.”
It was apparent in Sunday’s first practice of the week.
“Especially today in practice, we just had a really good practice today,” Quibodeaux said. “I feel that everybody knows that can’t happen again.
“We’re ready to get in our groove. (Sunday) We had a great practice, maybe one of the best of the season so far. Wednesday was a wakeup call for us and I feel like we’re ready to go now.”
UL coach Billy Napier didn’t publicly put a finger or any perceived mental drop-off or area of concern in the team’s preparation routine.
He also didn’t dismiss the notion that a potential wakeup call was necessary.
“I think it’s important that we can’t lose sight of our identity,” Napier said. “This is a hard-working, blue-collar, tough organization. We work hard during the week physically and mentally. We’ve got to prepare a certain way and have a certain expectation in the meetings and walk-throughs and practice.
“Not to say that we haven’t been doing those things, but the level of execution on game day is in my opinion a reflection of how you practice.”
Napier certainly isn’t passing any bucks.
“I think the big thing for us is we’ve challenged and kind of redefined expectations – the intensity and the urgency we should have in the meetings, in the walk-throughs, every practice rep,” he said. “There’s got to be a well-defined expectation. That’s my job.
“Players will oftentimes do what you allow them to do. As a staff, we’ve got to do a good job of creating that intensity and urgency and holding them accountable.”
Assuming any mental obstacles have been jumped, the problem now is the Cajuns could potentially play their best game of the season and still lose at the 4-1 Blazers on Friday at historic Legion Field in Birmingham.
“This is a dangerous group, one that’s going to require us to be at our best,” Napier said. “They do a lot of things really well. They rush the ball, they have balance. They have a good vertical passing game.
“This is a very talented group and a group that I think has gotten better each week that the season has gone on.”
The Blazers are coming off a 37-14 home win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Like Quibodeaux, Napier too noticed a different feel in practice.
“I think when you go through a tough, tight ball game like that and you don’t find a way to win it, it causes you to reevaluate your contribution and figure out what you can do better," he said.
"That’s been where our focus has been."