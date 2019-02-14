The more UL men’s basketball Director of Operations Michael Murphy began rattling off the things the UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns must do to earn a season split with the ULM Warhawks in Saturday’s 7 p.m. rematch at the Cajundome, the longer the list got.

Suffice it to say, coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns had better focused on hitting their 3-pointers, defending the 3 – especially in transition – and concentrate on rebounding.

“Giving up transition 3s just kills your momentum,” Murphy contended. “You have to defend the 3-point line.”

It also helps if you at least make your fair share.

Incredibly, UL’s 24 games so far this season has basically been a game of horse played behind the 3-point line. In 22 of those games, the team that made the most 3-pointers won the game.

The only two exceptions was the 87-65 loss at Kansas in which the Cajuns outshot the Jayhawks 12-8 behind the arc, and the win at Southeastern, which made nine 3-pointers compared to just six for UL.

“Here’s how you’re going to score in today’s college basketball game,” Murphy explained. “You’re going to make 3s, free throws, offensive rebounds and drives to the basket. You can’t take away all four, but if you can take away two of the four, you give yourself a chance to win. The most important of those is the 3-point shot. This is where college basketball is today. If you make more 3s than the other team, more than likely, you’re going to win the game.”

The issue at the Cajundome this season when it comes to the 3-pointer is a tricky one. UL’s players have shot the ball much better from the perimeter at home – 39.4 to 31.3 on the road – but the opposition has actually shot it better in Lafayette as well – 40.3 to 38.0 on the road.

That brings us to Saturday night in the Cajundome. The Cajuns (14-10, 5-6) need the win desperately, because the Warhawks (13-10, 6-5) won the game 99-95 in Monroe back on Jan. 19.

“The important thing is to not let them score 99 points,” Murphy said. “I mean we scored 95. You’re supposed to win when you score 95, I don’t care if you’re home, road, neutral site, playing in someone’s basement or in a garage, you should win.”

Daishon Smith scored 27 points, along with seven rebounds and eight assists in that win, while Michael Ertel added 23 points, two boards and two assists.

“Ertel playing really well, and so is Smith,” Murphy said. “Right now, Smith for Monroe is playing as good or better than anybody in the league. What he did last week against the two Georgia schools – in the 30s – was something else. He can really score. He can beat you to the basket. He can really shoot it, quick release.

“Ertel’s a tough matchup. He plays hard on every possession. He’s left-handed, a little bit unorthodox. He’s got great body balance. He can get you moving and leaning defensively. It was a hard guard for us up there.”

The other factor is rebounding … or more specifically preventing the opponent from getting offensive rebounds.

“We didn’t give up second-shot opportunities against Georgia State,” Murphy said. “That’s why we won the game. We can’t give up second-shot opportunities against ULM if we want to win the game.”

Then another factor was suggested and Murphy agreed with that one as well.

“Yes, avoiding a slow start is a big one,” he said. “Not giving up 99 and avoiding a slow start is a great way to win the basketball game.”

And with the game being in Lafayette, the Cajuns would also love for the crowd to play a big factor.

“The biggest issue, can we get the crowd to come out?,” Murphy said. “The crowd was great on Friday (76-72 win over Georgia State) and the student section was the best I’ve ever seen it. When you have that kind of environment, the players feed off of that. They recognize that.

“They appreciate it and it does help. It’s the sixth man. When you have a crowd that’s into the game from tip to horn, it really helps you. It allows you to get that little extra something you need in that last two or three minutes of the game when everyone is tired.”

The significance of doing enough to get the win over the Warhawks is apparent with only a quick glance at the Sun Belt standings.

The goal is to finish in the top six and therefore avoid the on-campus opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns are currently in seventh place at 5-6, one game behind ULM and Coastal Carolina at 6-5 apiece.

In other words, as fun and encouraging as last Friday’s win over Georgia State on ESPN2 was, it’s way past time to move on.

“I’m a big believer,” Murphy said, “and so is Coach Marlin in, ‘When the dogs bark, the caravan’s got to move on.’ Friday was a great win, but now we’re looking at Monroe.”

Hopefully watch the Warhawks hit fewer 3s, get fewer offensive rebounds and get distracted by an involved student section.

Among a few other things.

ULM at UL Men's Basketball

Game: 7 p.m., Saturday, Cajundome.

Radio: 107.9 FM.

Online: ESPN-Plus

Records: ULM 13-10, 6-5; UL 14-10, 5-6.

Last Meeting: ULM won 99-95 at home on Jan. 19.