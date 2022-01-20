BOONE, N.C. – The UL women's basketball's schedule road game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Chanticleers’ program.
It is the third Sun Belt Conference game canceled already this season for the Cajuns after both ends of UL's Arkansas road trip was canceled due to COVID issues with Little Rock and also with UL's program for the Arkansas State contest.
The Cajuns entered Thursday's still-schedule road game at Appalachian State 11-3 overall and tied for second place in the Sun Belt women's standings at 3-1, just a half game behind Troy (4-1). UL's next scheduled game is at 2 p.m. against ULM on Jan. 29 in the Cajundome.