INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would be 10th straight for Cajuns, both extending the program’s all-time winning streak and making it the first time with three straight 10-win seasons ever. It would also be UL’s fifth straight road win and second win over Liberty in two tries.
KEY MATCHUP
UL linebackers vs. Liberty QB – Flames’ quarterback Malik Willis is a good passer, but what he really is a dual threat quarterback who has gained over 1,000 yards on the ground this season. Keeping him from impacting UL’s defense with his legs would go a long way to a road win in this matchup.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL senior LB Ferrod Gardner is second on the team with 56 tackles, along with along with an interceptions, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
Flames: Redshirt junior QB Malik Willis has thrown for 2,159 yards and accounted for 31 total touchdowns this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 1-0 – a 35-14 win two years ago … UL is 37-5 under Napier when scoring more than 20 points … Cajuns are 20-1 when Levi Lewis throws for more than two TDs in a game … UL’s defense has notched 24 sacks this season, compared to 29 for Flames … UL’s Chris Smith leads the Cajuns in rushing with 723 yards or 32 fewer yards than Liberty QB Willis … UL has actually made four more field goals than Liberty this season (7-3) … Liberty WR Demario Douglas has 42 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns … In the first half at home this season, Liberty has outscored opposition 113-34 … Since joining the FBS, Liberty is 20-2 at home … Flames have outscored opposition 196-54 in home games … Liberty 6-2 in games following losses under coach Hugh Freeze … Flames’ has 26 TD receptions, compared to 16 for Cajuns … UL is averaging 31.2 points and 414.4 total yards a game, while giving up 18.9 points and 357.5 yards … Liberty is averaging 35.1 points and 446.6 yards a game, while allowing 18.7 points and 316.6 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
15 – Consecutive home wins for Liberty, only trailing Clemson (33), Cincinnati (25) and Oregon (18) nationally.
14 – UL’s national ranking in scoring defense, ironically just one spot behind Liberty at No. 13 in that category.
1 – Number of teams that have ever traveled over 1,000 miles and won at Liberty (North Texas, 2018) in eight games.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Tackle the QB
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is one of just two QBs in nation (Matt Corral, Ole Miss) to rank top 40 in both passing TDs and rushing TDs.
2 – November focus
Since Billy Napier took over the Cajuns, UL is 13-1 in November games, including 13 straight win.
3 – Sack chances
Despite Flames’ QB Malik Willis’ athleticism, he’s actually be sacked 38 times this season for a loss of 243 yards.
4 – Familiar coach
This is only UL’s second meeting vs. Liberty, but has faced coach Hugh Freeze two other times – 30-21 loss at Arkansas State in 2011 and 56-15 loss at Ole Miss in 2014.
SCHEDULES
LIBERTY (7-3)
Sept. 4 Campbell, W 48-7
Sept. 11 At Troy, W 21-13
Sept. 18 Old Dominion, W 45-17
Sept. 24 At Syracuse, L 24-21
Oct. 2 At UAB, W 36-12
Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee, W 41-13
Oct. 16 At ULM, L 31-28
Oct. 23 At North Texas, W 35-26
Oct. 30 Massachusetts, W 62-17
Nov. 6 At Ole Miss, L 27-14
Nov. 20 Louisiana, 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 Army, TBA
UL (9-1)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, W 21-17
Nov. 13 At Troy, W 35-21
Nov. 20 At Liberty, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
Nov. 27 ULM, 3 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 30, Liberty 27
The Flames have won a school-record 15 consecutive home games and have scored at least 40 points in the last eight home games. Certainly this is a game the Cajuns could lose. It’s a non-conference game for a team totally focused on winning the school’s first outright league crown in 51 years. It’s also a challenge against a highly touted quarterback and a program held in high regard. The defense and special teams met a similar task at UAB last season. Sacks and turnovers will be the key. Trusting coach Billy Napier’s “trap game” denial, here’s to extending UL’s winning streak to 10.