The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are officially in a slump.
One day after giving up eight two-out runs in the second inning and 13 overall, the Cajuns made it five losses in the last seven games Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
UL dropped to 9-7 on the season, while the Eagles improved to 8-5. The Cajuns will try to avoid the sweep in the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Cajuns had won the first three weekend series of the season for the first time since 2014.
While the news in Friday’s 13-3 loss in the series opener was a rare poor pitching performance – giving up 13 runs on 13 hits – it covered up yet another mediocre offensive effort with just six hits.
On Saturday, it got even worse for UL’s offense.
Over the first six innings, the Cajuns only managed a two-out single by Bobby Lada. In the seventh, Carson Roccaforte doubled with two outs, but Drake Osborn lined out to left to end the inning.
In the eighth, Brennan Breaux got an infield single with one out. Pinch-runner Alex Hannie stole second base, but two strikeouts quickly ended the inning.
In the ninth, Tyler Robertson led off the inning with a single, but a double play quickly followed to continue UL’s frustration.
Walker Powell was the winning pitcher for USM, giving up three hits, no walks and striking out 10 in eight innings.
Garrett Ramsey pitched the ninth to get the save.
In this one, it was UL’s inept hitting that covered up a good pitching performance.
Christopher Sargent’s RBI double in the bottom of the first of UL starter Spencer Arrighetti proved to be the only offense the Eagles would need.
Arrighetti ended up allowing that one run on four hits, four walks and struck out seven in 4.2 innings.
Chipper Menard and Jacob Schultz both got two outs, before Brandon Talley and Connor Cooke both pitched one scoreless inning to keep the Cajuns within reach.
.