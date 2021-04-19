MOBILE, Ala. It was billed as a series with good pitching and so far that hasn’t disappointed.

But that doesn’t mean the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are smiling so far, dropping the first games of their road series at South Alabama 4-1 in game one Sunday evening and then 3-2 early Monday afternoon.

The series was scheduled to begin Friday, but was pushed back due to bad weather.

Game three of the series was scheduled for later Monday.

UL’s record fell to 20-14 overall and 7-4 in league play, while South Alabama improved to 19-13 and 7-4.

The results also tightened up the Sun Belt West race with Little Rock improved to 7-4 in Sun Belt play over the weekend and UTA now stands at 7-5.

After hosting McNeese State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a non-conference contest, UL will travel to Little Rock for a three-game series starting Friday.

The Cajuns actually responded well to Sunday’s loss early on with a two-run rally in the first inning.

Conner Kimple’s triple was followed by Tyler Robertson’s RBI double. Drake Osborn then got his first of three hits in the game with an RBI single for the two-run lead.

The Jaguars, though, weren’t fazed. South Alabama got one run in the third when Santi Montiel doubled and scored on Michael Sandle’s RBI single.

Sandle was in the middle of the Cajuns’ heartache again in the sixth with a walk, stolen base and run scored on Ethan Wilson’s single.

It was Sandle again in the seventh. After two outs, Montiel and Cameron Tissue both singled and Sandle drove home a run with a single for the eventual game-winner.

Much like Spencer Arrighetti in game one, UL starter Connor Cooke didn’t pitch poorly at all, allowing two runs on three hits, three walks and striking out eight in six innings.

Brandon Talley allowed three hits and one run in the seventh inning to get the loss.

South Alabama starter Matt Boswell didn’t figure in the decision after allowing two runs on five hits, one walk and striking out nine.

Reliever Jackson Boyd got the win after pitching 3.2 shutout innings, allowing only one hit, no walks and striking out four.

Tyler Samaniego got the final out after C.J. Willis' single chased Boyd for a save.

The Cajuns only managed one hit over the final three innings. Willis did steal second after his base hit, but was stranded there as the potential tying run.