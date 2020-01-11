ACA.ulhoops9.123019
UL forward Jalen Johnson led the Cajuns with 15 points in Saturday's 71-51 road loss to Georgia Southern.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

STATESBORO, Ga. — A better first half didn’t yield the result the UL men’s basketball team was looking for Saturday afternoon in a 71-51 loss at Georgia Southern.

The Ragin’ Cajuns obviously had a little extra resolve for Saturday’s road game after falling 90-52 at Georgia State on Thursday night.

In fact, 40 seconds into the second half, the shorthanded, road-weary Cajuns were leading 33-26.

Then coach Bob Marlin’s team hit a wall, getting outscored 41-12 over the next 17 minutes of play at Hanner Fieldhouse.

The Cajuns fell to 7-11 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt play with the loss, while Georgia Southern improved to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in league play.

Once again, shooting touch was the primary obstacle for the Cajuns. UL only had one more turnover than the Eagles, 15-14.

The Cajuns shot 29% from the field, 20% from 3-point land and only 45.5% from the free-throw line.

Jalen Johnson led the Cajuns with 15 points with six rebounds. Tirus Smith was next with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds.

Freshman Calvin Temple almost reached double figures with nine points.

Georgia Southern was led by a pair of 13-point scorers in Elijah McCadden and Isaiah Crawley.

UL will try to end its two-game losing streak when it opens a three-game homestand against UTA at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome.

