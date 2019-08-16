UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard made it clear Friday the university isn’t mandating its scholarship football players make the minimum Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation donation of $50 a year.
UL head football coach Napier introduced the idea in his normal Wednesday camp press conference when he offered details about new RCAF executive director Lee De Leon’s educational seminar with the team Wednesday morning to explain the inner workings of the RCAF.
At that time, Napier said it was mandatory for scholarship athletes and optional for walk-ons. The university clarified Wednesday afternoon that it was optional for all players.
“Coach Napier’s comments were well-intentioned,” Maggard said. “The purpose was to educate, inform and encourage our student-athletes about the RCAF, so when they grow up and start earning a living, they can become investors in the program.
“If a student-athlete decides to become an investor now, great, but the intention was never to make it mandatory. Whether it’s legal or illegal (according to the NCAA), we would never dictate to student-athletes how they must spend their scholarship money.”
Maggard also cleared up another detail from Wednesday’s press conference. In order for a football player to meet at $50 minimum gift, he would actually only need to give $25, because the university routinely matches the donation of faculty and school employees.
“Certainly no student-athlete has to do this, but if they do choose to start investing now, you’re talking about $2.10 a month,” Maggard said.
Maggard reiterated the long-range idea behind the initiative to encourage players to give back to the university is to educate them on the process now, so it would increase the possibility of becoming investors after leaving the program.
”Coach Napier is just very passionate about the university staying connected with student-athletes after they leave the university,” Maggard said. “By educating them now while they’re here about the whole process and how all the resources they enjoy are funded, they will have a greater appreciation or it when they get older and are asked about becoming investors.”
Maggard said he fully supports the premise of the new initiative.
“Some have suggested that it’s even wrong to encourage it,” Maggard said. “I disagree with that. I have no problem with that. If a student-athlete wants to giving back to the program now, I have no problem with that.”