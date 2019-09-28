Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

What was new was a huge pass play down the field. On the second play from scrimmage, Levi Lewis hit Bam Jackson on a deep pass running down the left sideline for a 52-yard gain to the Eagles’ 16. Two plays later, the running game was back at it with a 5-yard TD run for Elijah Mitchell.

On the ensuing drive, however, an early issue for the Cajuns reared its ugly head again.

After striking quick against the homestanding Eagles, it appeared the UL defense was going to force a punt after just one Georgia Southern first down when quarterback Shai Werts was being stopped shy of the first down on a third-and-10 running play.

But Joe Dillon was flagged for a 15-yard horse collar infraction to push the Eagles across midfield.

The result was a 15-play, 64-yard drive in 8:22, but that drive was culminated by a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

The Cajuns were flagged 16 times for 161 yards in last week’s 45-25 road win over Ohio.

Back to the passing game, though, it looked much more potent.

+4 Cajuns strive to solve a road test of a different kind in Sun Belt opener STATESBORO, Ga. — Few programs in the country are known for running the ball more than Georgia Southern over the past three-plus decades.

After the big play to Jackson to get the offense going, Lewis added intermediate passes of 14 yards to Jamal Bell, 16 to Calif Gossett, 21 to Ja’Marcus Bradley and 24 to Peter LeBlanc.

More special teams issues

Over the first four games, the problem was missing field goals, missing four of team’s five field goal attempts.

On Saturday, another problem arose.

After being reliable as a punt returner over the first four games, sophomore Eric Garror had a rough day in Statesboro with two fumbled punts to keep Georgia Southern afloat in the first half.

Forcing Georgia Southern to punt from its own 17 after its second drive, the Cajuns’ offense was about to get the ball up 7-3. Instead, Garror fumbled and the result was a 44-yard field goal by Tyler Bass to break the school record for field goals over 40 yards.

Georgia Southern’s next possession also ended in a punt, but again Garror fumbled … this time at the Cajuns’ 7 to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Eagles’ running back Logan Wright to trim UL’s lead to 14-13.

In the first half, the Cajuns actually outgained Georgia Southern 250-90, but the two fumbled punts kept the Eagles alive.

It wasn’t flag day

One week after the officials threw a combined 21 flags for 205 total yards, the officials weren’t nearly as apt to penalize the teams.

There was only one penalty in the entire first half. Unfortunately for the Cajuns, it was a costly one — a 15-yard horse-collar personal foul that extended a Georgia Southern drive with a field goal punctuating it.

In the second half, the Cajuns were flagged for a facemask penalty.

The first flag thrown on the Eagles came in the fourth quarter and it too was costly. It was a defensive pass interference call on a pass attempt to Jalen Williams, giving UL a first down at the Eagles’ 19.

+2 Graduate transfer Nick Ralston knows the secret behind his new team's success so far When Nick Ralston made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to the Ragin’ Cajuns for his final year of eligibility, he didn’t really kn…

On the next play, Mitchell scored on a 19-yard run to give UL a 10-point advantage.

The second flag on Georgia Southern was a holding call, keeping the Eagles from enjoying a second-and-three from the UL 23 midway through the fourth period.

Linebackers on fire

Playing against Georgia Southern’s triple option, it was opportunities a plenty for UL’s linebackers on Saturday.

For example, midway through the second period, UL senior inside linebacker Jacques Boudreaux had unofficially already been credited with seven stops.

Boudreaux had a stop behind the line for a three-yard loss, later spoiled by a horse collar. He later stuffed Werts cold to force a field goal attempt by Georgia Southern.

Boudreaux unofficially finished with a career-high 11 tackles in the win.

Sophomore Jourdan Quibodeaux got into the act on the next drive, halting Logan Wright for a two-yard gain to help force another Eagles’ punt.