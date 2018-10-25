If Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference rivalry game is anything like the past two times UL-Lafayette and Arkansas State have squared off at Cajun Field, fans of either team certainly won’t be bored.
The Ragin’ Cajuns won both of those games in memorable fashion, continuing a series that was back-and-forth even before 2001 when the Sun Belt added football to its slate of sports. Last year’s 47-3 drubbing by A-State in Jonesboro, Ark., was the exception, and helped lead to UL-Lafayette making a coaching change at the end of the 2017 season.
One year earlier, the Cajuns had pulled off an upset 24-19 that cost the Red Wolves an outright Sun Belt title. Between 2011 and 2013, the two teams either won or shared the Sun Belt championship.
Cajun coach Billy Napier, though, said that previous results won’t be a factor in Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest at Cajun Field.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job around here of really putting the past to bed and focusing on what’s in front of us,” he said. “We’ve got enough to worry about. You’ve got to remember that 40 percent of the people in that locker room are brand new and didn’t go through that experience (last year).”
None went through the experience of four years ago, when the teams locked up in a game that included 1,116 offensive yards. UL-Lafayette took a 55-40 win thanks to the four touchdowns each by running backs Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris. McGuire had 265 ground yards, the third-most in Cajun history, and Harris had three touchdowns in the game’s first 16 minutes.
A-State outgained the Cajuns 595-521 but struggled with early turnovers that helped UL-Lafayette build a 34-9 lead in a game that included some late nastiness. Two Red Wolves and one Cajun were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and another A-State player was later reprimanded for a “flagrant act” on an extra-point attempt.
Even that game didn’t have the final-minute excitement of their last meeting at Cajun Field, when UL-Lafayette snapped the Wolves’ 15-game Sun Belt winning streak. The Cajuns, despite being almost doubled up by A-State in total offense, led 24-13 in the fourth quarter and led by five in the final seconds when the Wolves drove to the UL-Lafayette 11 with nine seconds left.
Quarterback Justice Hansen, in the first season of what is now a record-setting career for A-State, was hemmed in on the sideline on a fourth-down final play before a desperation lateral two-hopped into the hands of tackle Joseph Bacchus, who scooped it up and rumbled in for what appeared to be a miracle winning touchdown.
However, replay officials ruled that Hansen’s knee was down before the backwards toss, and the Cajuns took over on downs and needed only one kneel-down after both teams were assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for taunting in front of the other team’s bench before and after the replay announcement.
“This just has always been that hot-headed, energetic environment,” said A-State coach Blake Anderson, who ranks fifth all-time in the Sun Belt in conference winning percentage (27-8, .771). “For whatever reason, this one has always been extremely hot and chippy and energetic. I would expect this one to be no different.”
Coming Home
For A-State tight end Javonis Isaac, Saturday’s game is a homecoming.
The former Acadiana High standout has worked his way into a starting role for the Red Wolves in his sophomore season, after playing one year behind All-Sun Belt performer Blake Mack. This year, Isaac has nine catches for 181 yards and a team-leading three scores, including a 30-yard touchdown catch to open the Red Wolves’ 51-35 win over Georgia State last Thursday.
“I believe it’s a great chance to go back home and show them what I’ve been working on,” said Isaac, whose Scott home is a 15-minute drive from Cajun Field. “A lot of family members, old teammates, coaches possibly, it’ll be a great experience playing in front of the home crowd again.”
Isaac was better known as a defensive whirlwind and a part of the offensive line blocking force for the Wreckin’ Rams and their veer attack. Rarely was he targeted in Acadiana’s ground-oriented attack that has paved the way to four state Class 5A titles since 2006.
“We felt like he would have a chance to be a complete player,” A-State coach Blake Anderson said. “He’s blocking really, really well right now and honestly he’s caught the ball extremely well. He didn’t catch a lot of balls in high school.”
The Wolves offered Isaac a scholarship prior to his senior year. UL-Lafayette came later during his senior year, but the Cajun offense under former coach Mark Hudspeth rarely used the tight end as a receiver at that time. That has changed some: this season, Cajun tight ends have 12 catches and Red Wolves tight ends have 15.
“Arkansas State just did a better job of recruiting, and they won me over,” Isaac said.
In and Out
Napier said Wednesday that linebacker Chauncey Manac would likely miss his third straight game and receiver Keenan Barnes could be sidelined for the fourth straight game with injuries.
Manac started the Cajuns’ first five games and had six tackles each both Alabama and Texas State while ranking second on the team in tackles for losses. He injured a shoulder in practice prior to the New Mexico State game.
Barnes continues to struggle with a recurring knee injury. He ranked second on the team each of the past two years in receiving yardage and tied for the Sun Belt lead in touchdown catches with six as a sophomore in 2016.
“Manac will most likely not be available, and Barnes isn’t 100 percent,” Napier said. “Keenan is a product of an injury from the past, and that’s going to take some time to clean up.”
Barnes played in the season’s first four games, catching 12 passes for 166 yards and one score, and therefore is a candidate for a redshirt year under the NCAA’s new rule that allows players to participate in four games and still claim a redshirt. Barnes played as a true freshman in 2015.
“That absolutely is a factor,” Napier said. “If he’s not 100 percent, we don’t want to waste that. That’s part of the strategy these days.”