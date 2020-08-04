The Sun Belt Conference declared its plan for the league’s fall football schedule Tuesday.

Beginning with Labor Day weekend, the league's will start an eight-game conference schedule with the option for all schools to fill as many of their four non-conference dates as possible.

“We’ve landed on an eight-plus-four model,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said. “It’s certainly our desire to fill that. But we’re all very realistic that our ability to do that is dependent on where the other Group of Five conferences land in terms of their scheduling for themselves.

“Just because we want to play 12 games doesn’t mean we’ll land on a 12-game schedule this season.”

So several different scenarios are probable for the fall.

Some teams will play 12, some 11 and perhaps even some as few as 10.

It’s a virtual certainty the quest to get in 12 games will alter the dates currently on the schedule.

For instance, the Cajuns originally had two of the earliest conference games with Georgia State on Sept. 19 and Georgia Southern on Sept. 26.

There’s a definite possibility both of those could be played later in the fall.

“The goal is to get in all your conference games,” Maggard said. “That’s the most important thing in order to determine conference champions. So it’s not out of the question that we may have to look at shifting the eight or so conference games to the latter part of the season and not have any on the front end. We want to try to protect getting those conference games in if we can.”

It’s also easier to find non-conference opponents to fill vacated dates earlier in the season. So UL’s canceled Nov. 21 game with Missouri because of the Southeastern Conference’s conference-only plan might end up being a conference weekend, or a non-conference replacement game somewhere on the schedule.

Maggard said the only thing he’s confident in at this point is the goal of playing eight conference games and the opponents. The dates of those games are up in the air.

Foote: Sun Belt plans to give option to play full 12-game schedules, but many conflicts arise UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said July 14 “if the Power 5s decide to do conference-only, I’m not convinced that would dictate the Group …

“So it would not surprise me at all that the University of Louisiana’s football schedule — not so much the opponents — but the dates those opponents are scheduled to be played will change,” Maggard said. “It’s just very possible that we’ll have to change that up. We’ll do what we can to keep the home games on the dates, but the actual opponents could change.”

With that said, Maggard said the McNeese State opener on Sept. 5 is “still a go” for now.

The Sept. 12 home game against Wyoming will depend on what plan the Mountain West adopts.

“Fingers crossed, we should know that by the end of this week,” Maggard said.

If so, Maggard said it’s possible the new Sun Belt schedules could be finalized by the end of next week.

While the 12-game schedule is a goal, the league athletic directors understand there’s risk involved.

“A challenge with a 12-game schedule with COVID is that it has no flexibility,” he said. “It’s a risk.”

If a team can’t play one week because a coronavirus outbreak, there might not be an open date left to make up the game, especially if the games are backloaded as suspected.

That’s a big reason why the league is leaving open the possibility of pushing back the Sun Belt championship game one week to Dec. 12.

In other news, Maggard said there’s no current Sun Belt or UL plan to eliminate any other fall sports.

Fans attendance is being debated but not yet finalized.

“We haven’t been told from the state what our stadium capacities are going to be at this time, but we’ve worked on a 25% capacity model and a 50% capacity model,” he said. “We’ll be ready to go once we find out what we’re allowed to have.”