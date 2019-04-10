There’s nothing more frustrating than finally getting to the top of the hill and then getting pushed back down.

That’s pretty much what the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has experienced over the last two days.

After the fourth time was finally the charm of getting back to the .500 mark after a 1-7 start for the Cajuns with Sunday’s win over Arkansas State, coach Tony Robichaux’s Cajuns now find themselves looking uphill again after Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to McNeese State at Russo Park.

The Cajuns fell to 17-19 with the loss, while McNeese improved to 17-16. The Cajuns will return to Russo Park on Friday to begin a three-game series against South Alabama.

Things were going along innocently enough for the Cajuns until the Cowboys broke loose for five runs in the third off UL starter Grant Cox.

Dustin Duhon got the big inning started with a homer, Carson Maxwell followed with a two-run bomb and Nate Fisbeck added an RBI double.

“Again, this is all scripted out,” Robichaux explained. “We call it MRI. We teach our pitchers in the fall, ninety percent of the time somebody’s going to score more runs in one inning than you score throughout the whole ball game.

“They got some balls up and out of the ball park on us.”

Maxwell, Duhon and Fisbeck all had two hits on the night.

Cox didn’t survive the barrage, giving up six runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

The Cajuns didn’t take very long to at least get some of those runs back with three runs in their half of the third, thanks largely to RBI doubles from Hayden Cantrelle and Hunter Kasuls.

Freshman right-hander Connor Cooke attempted to keep UL in the game by tossing four shutout innings, giving up only two hits, one walk and striking out six.

“Cooke did what he needed to do,” Robichaux said. “He held and then (Michael) Leaumont held. That’s what you want to do when you get behind. We didn’t do that the night before. We at least stopped the tacking on, but we didn’t we didn’t make a push after our one push. You have to push more than one time in a nine-inning ball game.”

Despite the loss, O’Neal Lochridge went 3-for-4 to really put the effects of his slump behind him and Hunter Kasuls said goodbye to a recent slide himself by going 3-for-5 with an RBI.

“Ninety percent of the time when you’re supposed to score and you don’t, the next inning, the other team is going to score,” Robichaux said. “That’s what happened. We had first and third with one out. We were supposed to score. Everybody knows that. You got to go take it right there and we didn’t. We struck out with guys at first and third.

On the medical front, Handsome Monica was held out with a hyperextended knee. Jack Burk still hadn't fully recovered from his illness to pitch and Caleb Armstrong was also unavailable Wednesday with the virus spreading in the Cajun locker room.