When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns lost at Texas in the season opener, it ended an impressive run of road success coach Billy Napier’s program is anxious to recapture against Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Prior to that road loss to Texas, the Cajuns had won 12 consecutive road games in the regular season.

UL was undefeated on the road last season with the only loss being a 30-27 home setback to Coastal Carolina.

In 2020, UL’s two regular-season losses were to Mississippi State in the Superdome – technically a home game – and at home to Appalachian State.

On Saturday, the Cajuns hope to get back to being a dominating force on the road.

“We need to get our confidence back on the road like it was,” junior cornerback Eric Garror said. “We were winning a lot last year on the road. We’ve got to get that flow back.”

And while a few of last year’s road win were nailbiters, most of them haven’t been. In 2019, all five were by double figures, highlighted by the 48-7 shellacking of Coastal Carolina.

“I just feel like we have a good system there,” Garror said. “We work our butts off and everybody as a team, we love each other. We’re like brothers. So us being on the same page, us loving each other and having each other back, I feel like that’s what gets us.”

Like everything else in Napier’s plan, winning on the road is a result of a long, thought-out strategy that begins long before any plane flights.

“It’s something we talk a lot about year round,” Napier explained. “It takes work starting all the way back in January.”

In Napier’s mind, winning on the road is simply about being rugged mentally.

“We’re really trying to build a tough-minded team that can handle adversity, that can play in critical situations and certainly when you’re on the road, you get presented with a lot of those situations,” Napier said.

“I think our offseason program with (strength coach) Mark Hocke and his staff and all that they do to create difficult situations with the players in how they train with ultimately a goal of having a tough-minded team that has the mental toughness to compete in critical situations when it matters the most.”

It's not about flashy motivational speeches at the right time either.

“In general, I think consistency and routine are important for young people in terms of how they perform,” Napier added. “We try to remain consistent in terms of how we prepare. When not only the players, but the staff knows what to expect from a planning standpoint, it gives them the best opportunity to do their jobs the best they can to the best of the ability.”

As boring and methodical as that sounds, Napier obviously mixes in some aggressiveness that helps as well.

In other words, being timid doesn’t work on the road.

+3 UL run stopper Tayland Humphrey feels Cajuns are back to normal after brief detour For UL senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, this week is a matter of getting back to the way things should be.

For the record, Napier said he’s shocked with the reaction to his “scared money don’t make money” comment to ESPN at halftime of the 49-14 win over Ohio.

Napier said he’s heard it all of his life from playing poker with teammates and members of his father’s football teams.

“I don’t know why it’s such a big deal,” he said.

The Cajuns have converted six times in seven tries on fourth down this season. In last year’s meeting at Cajun Field, part of why Georgia Southern led until Nate Snyder’s 53-yard field goal at the buzzer was an early fourth-down conversion that helped the Eagles dominate time of possession 35:14 to 24:46 in the game.

“They had an aggressive approach on third and fourth down,” Napier said. “You typically get one or two fewer possessions on offense when you play these teams, so it’s important when you do get an opportunity that you execute on a high level.”

Napier, though, is quick to point out this 2021 UL squad still hasn’t won a road game. He expects a different attitude this trip after some suggested the team's heads were still in the clouds in Austin.

“This 2021 team will get its opportunity to play on the road again,” he said. “It certainly didn’t perform very well the last time we had an opportunity to.”

Garror, at least, heard that message.

“We just have to come out and show what the 2021 Ragin’ Cajun team is,” he said. “All the other teams, that’s in the past. This is a whole new team, a whole team identity and we’ve got to come show it.”