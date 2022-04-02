Jacob Schultz and the UL Ragin' Cajuns seemed to have Georgia Southern right there they wanted in the eighth inning on Saturday at Russo Park.
The senior right-hander was pitching a four-hit shutout with UL leading 3-0 until designated hitter Noah Lansford's two-out, two-run home run put the Panthers on the board.
Then the Eagles scored twice in the ninth inning off relief pitcher Chipper Menard to win 4-3 and even the Sun Belt Conference series at 1-1.
The bright spot for the Cajuns was Schultz's performance.
In only his second start out of 13 appearances, Schultz lowered his ERA from 4.58 to 3.90 and, in all likelihood, cemented his position as a weekend starter for the Cajuns.
"You have to coast when you're starting," Schultz said. "You can't blow (all your stamina) in the first inning.
"I like the routine-based aspect of starting. With relief, I like the variable of how you never know what you're going to get. You're just thrown into the fire. I like that. But I do like starting a lot more because I know what I'm going to get, and when I'm going to go every time."
The eight innings pitched by Schultz were easily the longest outing of his career with his previous career high of 5 2/3 innings coming against Appalachian State in 2019.
"I thought Jacob Schultz pitched as good as I've seen somebody pitch in a long time," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "He was gassed or I would've run him back out there (in the ninth inning)."
Deggs was impressed by the way Schultz paced himself while throwing 104 pitches.
"(Schultz) didn't show them 93, 94 (miles per hour) until the sixth seventh and eighth," Deggs said. "That's the art of pitching.
"He left that in the tank. He pitched effectively at 88-90 mph and then when he needed it, he (increased his velocity)."
The Cajuns (13-13, 3-5) scored twice in the first inning and added another run in the fourth.
Three of the first five hits for UL were bunt singles with Max Marusak, Tyler Robertson and Will Veillon all joining in.
In the first, the Cajuns bunted three straight times.
"He's a big kid," Deggs said of Georgia Southern starting pitcher Ty Fisher, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore.
"Naturally he's not going to move as well as some other guys. He throws a lot of soft stuff, which is easier to bunt, and we can run. I thought that would be a way for us to spin the game, and we did."
Fisher went seven innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts. Reliever Ben Johnson (2-2) threw two scoreless innings for the Eagles (18-9, 6-2).
Robertson went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Conner Kimple was 3-for-3 with a run scored, and Carson Roccaforte drove in two runs for his team-high 10th multi-RBI game.
The Cajuns also played error-free defense with two double plays in the early innings. In the fifth inning, Heath Hood made a sliding catch in right field with the bases loaded.