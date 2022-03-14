One of Tony Robichaux’s many valued thoughts often repeated revolves around team chemistry.
It goes something like, ‘Team chemistry can make an average team great or a great team average.’
It’s still early in the respective seasons for the UL baseball and softball teams.
Both have their share of potential obstacles to success this season.
But with softball starting Sun Belt Conference play this past weekend and baseball doing so Friday, all signs point toward chemistry not being one of those potential stumbling blocks this spring.
On the softball side, that assessment was embodied in Taylor Roman’s performance against Georgia State this past weekend.
After not starting five straight games, Roman delivered a pinch-hit double in game one and then showed plenty of fire and execution in games two and three.
She tripled in game two and homered in the finale.
“I’m starting to feel it,” Roman said. “I feel it in the dugout with my team. They are always cheering and bringing each other up. There’s no bad energy. It’s always a good energy. I just knew when I’m up there, I have the team behind me supporting me. So I feel 100% ready.”
For Roman, another Robeism made that process easier.
“Something that (assistant) coach Justin (Robichaux) has taught us is work while you wait,” Roman said. “You wait until it’s your turn. It’s nothing that you’ve done anything wrong or anything of that sort. It’s work while you wait, so when you get the opportunity, you are ready.
“I think that has set us onto a mindset where while we’re sitting on the bench and cheering on our teammates, it’s when I get my turn I’m going to go out there and give it 100% my all.”
Frankly, Roman’s example was a huge relief for Glasco, who has been toying with new lineup options.
“I was really proud of Taylor and the way she responded,” Glasco said. “I was trying to find that rotation. Trying to find the nine athletes that fit together to give us the best team.
“That can be a little bit confusing to some of the kids if they look at it from a personal standpoint. That’s what I’m trying to tell them, it’s not personal.”
Glasco said even more than the hitting Roman did in the series, her extra-effort plays defensively illustrated how good her attitude remains.
Meanwhile, on the baseball side, coach Matt Deggs said his team’s biggest issue might be that it cares too much.
“We care a lot,” Deggs said. “This team is a little different. They work extremely hard and they’re passionate … they care. Sometimes in this game, especially when you get the higher levels, the more you care, the more it hurts and the more it hurts you.”
So during the series win over Houston, Deggs trying to emphasize that loose approach he encourages his team to embrace.
“I just pointed some of our failures,” Deggs said. “So I just said, ‘Don’t stop it, let’s just try to do it.’ If we’re going to go one way, go all the way. Let’s set the record for errors, let’s set the record for walks. Be who you are.
“Quit trying to avoid failure, because it's a part of it. We’re going to go out there with a ‘so-what’ attitude, because really that’s who we are. That’s the way we practice every day if you’ve ever seen us practice. It’s loose out here.”
On Sunday, outfielder Heath Hood declared the Cajuns “play for your brother besides you,” regardless of who starts.
Something Roman’s success over the weekend proved works.
“Of course, there’s no bad blood, nothing,” Roman said. “I cheer on every single girl with everything I have. Honestly, I feel like the chemistry on the team is what keeps us very strong and very competitive and hard working because of how much I trust the person to my left or the person to my right.”