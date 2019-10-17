JONESBORO, Ark. – UL’s ground attack had been stifled one week ago in a nationally-televised Sun Belt Conference loss to Appalachian State.
Apparently, on Thursday night, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ nationally-ranked rushing corps was out for some revenge.
The Cajuns rolled up 316 rush yards and had five rushing touchdowns, including two each from Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell, on the way to a 37-20 road victory over long-time rival Arkansas State.
The Cajuns (5-2, 2-1) rebounded from last week’s 17-7 loss to the unbeaten Mountaineers by scoring 24 points on its final four possessions of the first half, and getting a solid defensive performance after the Red Wolves (3-4, 1-2) took an early 7-0 lead. A-State didn’t get another touchdown until early in the fourth quarter, and UL responded with two clinching touchdowns in taking their fifth win in their last six outings.
For the second straight game, the Cajuns gave up a touchdown on their opponents’ first possession. And for the second straight time, UL’s defense played nearly lights out from that point on.
It didn’t take the Wolves long to take that early lead, marching 95 yards with the opening kickoff after an “oops” move by A-State freshman returner Jeff Foreman, who kneeled down at the five-yard-line instead of making the fair-catch signal. That gaffe didn’t matter as quarterback Layne Hatcher completed 5-of-6 passes for 68 yards in the march and found a wide-open Brandon Bowling on a 10-yard crossing pattern for a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
The mammoth drive followed a 97-yard march by App State last Wednesday on the Mountaineers’ final possession of that game, but after that march the Cajun defense stiffened and forced five punts on A-State’s next six possessions while allowing only a field goal the rest of the half.
Meanwhile, the Cajun offense showed life with three straight touchdown rushes after getting none against the Mountaineers, with the “three-headed monster” running back corps of Trey Ragas, Mitchell and Calais each finding the end zone. That marked the second time this season and the third time in their careers that all three had scored in a game.
UL drove with the second of A-State’s punts for the tying score, with Levi Lewis finding Ja’Marcus Bradley – who notched a reception for the 34th straight game – on a 31-yard diving catch to the A-State 41.
From there, Ragas did most of the work, carrying on four of six plays before his one-yard off-tackle scoring burst with 11 seconds left in the first period.
The Wolves reclaimed the lead with another lengthy drive after Ragas’ seventh touchdown of the year, marching 71 yards to a 25-yard Blake Grupe field goal nine minutes before halftime. But UL responded with its second touchdown drive, this time on the back of Mitchell who had six carries for 38 yards in the 74-yard march. Mitchell burst across from 11 yards out with 5:12 left in the half for his Sun Belt-leading 10th rushing score of the year.
After another Red Wolves punt, it was Calais’ turn to shine, as the senior burst off the left side and outran the A-State secondary on an 80-yard touchdown run for UL’s longest offensive play of the year. Calais, who had a 72-yard touchdown run in the Cajuns’ 47-43 home win over the Wolves last year, tied for the 12th-longest rush in Cajun history after he set the school record with a 92-yard burst against Georgia State last season.
UL added to its lead just before halftime when Lewis had four completions in a 56-yard drive that set up Stevie Artigue’s 25-yard field goal six seconds before halftime.
An end zone interception by A-State’s Jeremy Smith – Lewis’ first interception since the second game of the year against Liberty – stifled a potential Cajun scoring drive with the second-half kickoff. That allowed the Wolves to get back within 11 points one exchange later, when A-State drove 42 yards and Grupe toed through a 46-yard field goal.
That was the only scoring of the third quarter, but the Red Wolves came up with a clutch drive to start the final period when they converted a third-and-9, a fourth-and-1 and a third-and-13 during an 86-yard march. The third-and-13 resulted in a 36-yard strike from Hatcher to former Acadiana High product Javonis Isaac to the Cajun 25, and Hatcher found Kirk Merritt on a flea-flicker one play later for a 25-yard score that cut the margin to 24-20 with 11:35 left.
The Cajuns, though, came back with a key drive of their own, one set up by Calais’ 47-yard kickoff return to near midfield. Lewis was 5-for-5 passing for 40 yards on the drive, the last of which went to Bradley for a nine-yard gain to the A-State 5. Mitchell carried three times and went across for his second score from one yard out with 6:19 left.
UL’s defense then rose up again after the Red Wolves reached their own 42 on two pass completions following the kickoff. Three A-State rushes netted a minus one yard, with Terik Miller stacking up Marcel Murray for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-one.
Two plays later, Calais added an exclamation point when he burst through a gaping hole around right end and went 38 untouched yards for his second touchdown with 3:18 left.