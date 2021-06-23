Some recruiting visits are more formalities with the bulk of a player’s assessment essentially completed before stepping on campus.
But in the case of UL’s most recent commitment — Jaydon Johnson of Missouri City, Texas — the wide receiver is convinced he raised his stock with the Cajuns' coaching staff during the workout on his visit.
“I feel like I showed them what I really could do, even more than what they saw (on film),” Johnson said. “They saw what I’m capable of doing on the field.”
And Johnson also liked what he saw in Lafayette during his visit, verbally committing to be part of the Cajuns’ 2022 signing class before returning home.
“It just felt like a good fit,” Johnson said. “It felt like family up there. Everything was run so well. It was a really good visit.”
In addition to what he heard from the coaching staff, though, the aspect of the visit that really caught Johnson’s eye was the facilities.
“It was amazing,” Johnson said. “People say it’s a mid-major program, but it was really nice. It looked like Power Five facilities. It was unbelievable.”
The 6-2, 205-pound receiver was also offered by Houston, Marshall and Kansas.
Johnson said he actually began following the Cajuns from afar when former Stafford High teammate Dabari Hawkins signed with UL as a cornerback last year.
So he was able to relish UL’s big wins last season, long before the Cajuns even offered him.
“It was fun following the team last year,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was pumped and I didn’t even know I was going there at the time.”
Johnson is coming off a junior season at Stafford with 25 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford was more of a running-oriented offense and he’s since transferred to Fort Bend Marshall High in nearby Missouri City.
“During the offseason, I’ve mainly been trying to learn the new offense and get used to playing in a new program,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be throwing the ball a lot more.”
Johnson said he plans on putting up more glittering numbers to where UL landing him looks like a steal come signing day.
“That’s the idea,” Johnson laughed.
Johnson maintains he’s more than your typical big-bodied receiver.
“I’m more than just a big receiver,” he said. “I’m very aware of the defenses, I run good routes, I have good hands and I have good feet.”
All features of his game he showed UL’s coaching staff during his successful visit.
“It just really felt like home,” Johnson said.