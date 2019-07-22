Appalachian State won last season's Sun Belt Conference championship and tied for the title the previous season.
Even with a new coach, former N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz, the Mountaineers were picked by conference coaches to win it again.
Drinkwitz doesn't disagree that the team former coach Scott Satterfield built won't be good again. However, with Drinkwitz, it's first things first.
“We have to be us first,” he said, referring to the process of molding the Mountaineers into his system.
However, he is well aware of the expectations in Boone, North Carolina. The Mountaineers won three consecutive FCS championships (2005-07) before jumping to NCAA Division I.
“It's real easy,” he said. “You keep the chip. You keep the chip on your shoulder. The natural human tendency when you achieve something is to kind of rest on your laurels. And that's not what we're going to do. We're going to keep that chip.”
Eight Mountaineers were selected preseason All-Sun Belt first team — five on offense and three on defense. Heading the list is junior running back Darrynton Evans, who led the conference in rushing last season with 1,187 yards on 179 carries (6.6 yards per carry).
This is the second season in which the conference has East and West divisions and a championship game. That means each Sun Belt team will not play one conference member. In Appalachian State's case, it misses Arkansas State, a perennial top team picked to finish second in the West this season.
Red Wolves antsy
Under coach Blake Anderson, Arkansas State won five Sun Belt championships between 2011-17, including a tie for the title with UL in 2013.
However, even though the Red Wolves tied the Ragin' Cajuns for first in the West last season, UL went on to play Appalachian State in the first Sun Belt championship game. And Arkansas State is picked to finish second in the West this season.
“Our challenge is to find a way to get into that (championship) game and win it,” Anderson said. “We've got the talent to do it, and we have laser focus to that end. We go into the season expecting to have a winning season and a bowl game, but we want to hoist the trophy.”
Last season, the Red Wolves had the Sun Belt player of the year in quarterback Justice Hansen and defensive player of the year in lineman Ronheem Bingham. Both were seniors, however.
Wary of Memphis
UL-Monroe will play at Florida State, at Iowa State and Memphis in a four-week period. Guess which opponent has Warhawks coach Matt Viator most concerned.
“We will probably be facing the best Memphis team they've had,” he said. “They are a very explosive team.
“We played Florida State a few years back. It's a great experience playing there. We were actually behind by seven points until the fourth quarter.”
Keeping perspective
Arkansas State's Anderson said he brought in Keith Heckendorf, the former offensive coordinator at North Carolina, to get a new perspective on that side of the ball.
“There were changes I was going to make just philosophically on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “I'd been running the offense myself the last couple of years. The ability to get him, a guy I spent two years working with in the room every day at Carolina, was huge. He produced one of the best quarterbacks who's in the NFL right now in Mitch Trubisky.”
However, a bigger reason concerns home. Anderson's wife, Wendy, was diagnosed with cancer, and he said he needs to spend more time at home.
“The prayers across our state and just in our profession; you find out how small our profession really is,” he said, choking back tears. “It's been a long, hard summer, but she is one of the toughest fighters I've ever met. I will just tell you that prayers are needed now more than ever before. She's been an inspiration to me every day. Even our players have been inspired by her, her willingness to fight and not make excuses.”
Making a name
Sun Belt teams have been known for pulling off stunning upsets, such as Troy knocking off LSU in 2017 and Nebraska in 2018.
Last season, Appalachian State had No. 9-ranked Penn State on the ropes before losing 45-38 in overtime.
This season, games worth keeping in mind include Georgia Southern at LSU on Aug. 31, UL vs. Mississippi State on Aug. 31 at the Superdome, Coastal Carolina at Kansas on Sept. 7, Arkansas State at Georgia on Sept. 14, ULM at Florida State on Sept. 7 and Appalachian State at North Carolina on Sept. 21.