In baseball, losses can mount on a team in a hurry.
On the other hand, opportunities to turn things around are usually right around the corner.
The next one for the struggling UL Ragin’ Cajuns comes at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Northwestern State at Russo Park.
The matchup brings together two teams with very different records so far, but similar styles to date.
The Cajuns are 2-6 with a .169 team batting average, 22 runs, 36 walks and 87 strikeouts. On the mound, UL has been much better with a 3.63 team ERA, giving up 62 hits and striking out 69 in 72 innings.
The Demons are 6-1 with a .238 team batting average, 40 runs, 31 walks and 69 strikeouts. On the mound, Northwestern State has been virtually unhittable with a 1.29 ERA, giving up only 38 hits in 63 innings with 59 strikeouts.
“We’re really trying to stay positive,” UL freshman catcher Julian Brock said. “Our pitching is doing amazing. It’s just the bats aren’t clicking at the moment, but trust me, we’re going to get it going.”
Naturally, the lack of hitting through the first eight games is a major point of emphasis for Deggs and his coaching staff.
“There’s no magic elixir, right?” Deggs said. “You can do all the work you want, at the end of the day it’s going to boil down to getting on time, getting after the fastball, getting a good pitch and attacking the inside half of it. As far as getting one thing to get out of something, trust me if you do that, I’ve run the gamut.
“I’ve been apart of some pretty good hitting ballclubs. We’ve done nothing that we wouldn’t normally do. It’s just a matter of a little bit of fire and having a spark kind of unite us and get us going.”
Hard work in practice is the solution, but there isn’t always a direct correlation between that and performing under the lights.
“It’s an up and down business,” Deggs said. “It’s an up and down game. One day in practice does not an at-bat make in a game. It’s totally different. It’s very, very hard to replicate.”
With a team batting average of .169, few hitters are off to good starts. The only three exceptions are the freshman catcher Brock at .364, third baseman Jonathan Windham at .308 and second baseman Connor Dupuy at .300.
While that will likely earn Brock more than the 11 at-bats he’s gotten, it’s not as easy as plugging him in at catcher because of how much of a leadership position that is.
“Anybody that does well, they’re going to start to cement themselves in there,” Deggs explained. “Right now, I like the way (Sebastian) Toro catches the baseball and our pitchers are comfortable with him. There’s a lot that goes into that for a freshman as far as signs and understanding what we’re trying to do and being able to demand stuff out of the pitcher. Toro is ahead of him there. At the dish, the kid’s got a chance to be really, really good.”
And if Brock plays designated hitter, like he did Sunday, that reduces the chances of getting more at-bats to other struggling hitters Deggs remains high on.
Brock is focused on hitting when he gets his shot and learning the defensive side along the way.
“For me, I’m not having a problem with it,” Brock said. “I just want the team to win honestly. I’m having a good time watching Toro and (Nick) Hagedorn. I’m watching them, watching their routine and what not. I’m having fun watching them, but whenever coach puts me behind the plate, I’m going to do whatever I can. Their framing techniques and their composure behind the plate, especially with the big atmosphere.”
It's early, but it’s still discouraging.
“Certainly, how could you not be?” Deggs said. “We’re 2-6 and haven’t hit our stride yet. I think the discouraging part is we all know that we’re better than what we’ve played. Discouraged might be the wrong word. I would say frustrated, which is easy to do in baseball. It’s an extremely difficult game to play and it’s a results-oriented game. The tough part is trying to stay off those results and play a good, solid game in all three phases.”
Wednesday’s expected starters are junior southpaw Brandon Talley (0-0, 1.35 ERA, 6.2 IP, 7 K) and Northwestern State’s Josh Banes (0-0, 0.00, 6.1 IP, 5 K).