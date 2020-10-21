It’s one thing to lose your first game of the season.

It’s another to then be facing quite possibly your toughest test of the season the very next week.

That just might be the exact situation the UL Ragin’ Cajuns find themselves in when they travel to meet the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. Friday at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

“They’ve got really good personnel, they’ve done a really good job of evaluating and recruiting height, length and speed, they’ve got explosive players,” UL coach Billy Napier said of UAB. “They’ve got an identity in all three phases, very well coached group. It’s no wonder they’ve been picked to win their league.”

Napier’s Cajuns are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play, while the Blazers are 4-1 overall with the one loss at Miami and 2-0 in Conference USA.

Making the challenge even greater is UAB is currently riding a 21-game home winning streak.

“This is a very talented group and a group that I think has gotten better each week that the season has gone on,” Napier said.

On paper, the biggest concern is the Blazers’ defense.

Asked this week what concerns him about UAB’s defense, Napier wasn’t very specific.

“Everything,” he said.

Looking at the numbers, it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Opposing offenses have only converted six of their last 37 attempts on third down. In the last three games, UAB is only allowing 12.3 points a game.

The Blazers are 17th overall in total defense, ninth with 15 sacks, third in passing defense and 10th in tackles for losses.

“This is one of the best defensive teams in the entire country,” Napier said. “Top 20 last year, total and scoring defense. Good at every level. They’ve got NFL players. Tremendous length on the edge. The two edge players are 6-6 plus. They’ve got four or five defensive linemen that are exceptional. Their linebackers are athletic.

"They’re good communicators. They’re very precise in what they do. They contest about every throw on the perimeter. They play a lot of press coverage. They also have variables in the back end and in the front to go along with a lot of pressure.”

Despite coming off its first loss, UL’s offense might actually be more equipped to handle that caliber of a defense.

Napier said his offensive line and wide receiver corps both played their best games of the season in the 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.

“I think we took a step forward up front on offense,” Napier said. “I thought our receivers took a step forward. Those are the two positions where we’ve had some inconsistency in our lineups, been a little bit of a revolving door, so having some continuity there going forward will help us as we get healthy. Overall we did a lot of things well. We turned the ball over and they didn’t, they played a little bit better on third down that we did, I think the kicking game was a scratch, but overall a very evenly matched and very competitive game.”

The matchup also features two of the most accomplished running backs in the nation in UAB senior Spencer Brown with 3,594 career yards and UL’s Trey Ragas with 3,034.

“They’ve got explosive skill players,” Napier said. “They have unique running backs and receivers. This is one of the more talented group of skill players that we’ve played. The tight ends are also very versatile and can catch the ball. The offensive line is very big – tall, long, powerful – and they’ve gotten really good quarterback play out of his backup whose kind of been forced into the lineup.

“This is a dangerous group, one that’s going to require us to be at our best. They do a lot of things really well. They rush the ball, they have balance. They have a good vertical passing game. They’re doing a good job of getting some of these unique skill players touches. A lot of speed and ability to make big plays, but also a physicality about them that I think you have to respect.”

Of course, UAB freshman DeWayne McBride rushed for 131 yards last week and is averaging 12.6 yards per carry so far this season, while UL also sports Elijah Mitchell and Chris Smith in the backfield.

Senior Tyler Johnston started the season at quarterback for UAB and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 293 yards with three TDs and an interception. Upon his injury, freshman Bryson Lucero took over. So far, he’s completed 56.9 percent for 793 yards with seven TDs and four interceptions.

“I think they felt good about this guy for a long time,” Napier said. “I think they felt good about this guy for a long time. They actually made a commitment to play him even though he was the backup, kind of like we did with Levi (Lewis) the first year we were here. I think they had a savvy, senior guy who is a great leader and won a lot of games as the starter and this kid was a young player they had a lot of confidence in. They were playing him in every game.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s a significant difference in how they play or what they do due to the quarterback.”

UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis and the Cajuns’ offense made big strides in the red zone with four touchdowns in four tries last week.

It actually might have a better chance of winning the time of possession battle for a change after playing two triple-option attacks in Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina the last two weeks.

“We’re going to be more familiar with the type of plays they run, but we’ll find out Friday night,” Napier said. “Our hats are off to Georgia Southern and Coastal. They moved the ball. I’m not displeased. Each individual game has its own personnel issues and it’s own conceptual issues. This one will be no different, but yes, they are a little more traditional in terms of how they play offense.”