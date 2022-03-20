The UL Ragin’ Cajuns got off to a disappointing start to Sun Belt Conference, getting swept by the Troy Trojans after an 8-3 loss Sunday.
The Cajuns dropped to 9-10 overall and 0-3 in Sun Belt play, while Troy improved to 14-5 overall and 3-0 in league play.
UL will next play at Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, before taking on defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama next weekend at Russo Park.
Troy jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after two innings off UL starter Jeff Wilson and never really looked back.
Easton Kirk got an RBI ground out and Saturday’s walk-off, homer hero William Sullivan an RBI base hit to power the three-run second.
UL cut a little into that lead in the fourth with a Heath Hood RBI ground out.
Instead of giving the Cajuns some momentum, though, Troy responded with another three-run frame in the fourth to build a 6-1 cushion.
Clay Stearns doubled and scored on an error, before Trey Leonards’ RBI single and Jess Hall’s sacrifice fly built a five-run lead.
UL collected two runs in the sixth, thanks mostly to an RBI triple from Connor Kimple.
But the Cajuns’ bats went silent the rest of the way. In fact, UL failed to score any runs in the first three or last three innings in the entire weekend.
Troy got some insurance in the eight thanks to a Leonards RBI triple and an RBI single from Donovan Whibbs.
Wilson allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits, three walks and two strikeouts for the Cajuns.
Dylan Theut followed with three quality innings, allowing no runs and no hits, one walk and striking out two.
Troy starter Bay Witcher got the win for the Trojans after allowing one run on five hits, two walks and one strikeout in five innings.
Grayson Stewart squashed any UL comeback hopes with 3.1 perfect inning with three strikeouts.