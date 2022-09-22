INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would give the Cajuns their third five-game winning streak in the series vs. UL-Monroe, their ninth straight road win over UL-Monroe and their 14th win in their last 17 Sun Belt openers.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s passing offense vs. UL-Monroe’s secondary: The Cajuns have struggled to throw the ball with any consistency this season, and UL will be facing a defense with exotic schemes in the secondary.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ragin' Cajuns: Linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux leads the Cajuns with 24 tackles after getting 14 in last week’s loss at Rice.
Warhawks: Linebacker Tristan Driggers has collected 12 tackles and three interceptions this season for the Warhawks.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 32-25, including 12 wins in the last 14 meetings. … Other than the COVID season, seven of the last eight, and 10 of the last 12 meetings have been decided by seven or fewer points. … UL is 13-3 in its last 16 Sun Belt openers, while UL-Monroe is 5-5 in its last 10. … UL-Monroe associate coach Ron West was the UL defensive coordinator from 1986-92. … UL-Monroe running backs coach Tony Hull played for the Cajuns in 2001-02. … UL-Monroe’s offense is one of 19 nationally to score on every red-zone trip this season (7 for 7). … The Warhawks return 10 of their last 11 pass catchers from a year ago. … UL-Monroe coach Terry Bowden is sixth in career wins among active coaches with 180, behind only Nick Saban (272), Mack Brown (268), Brian Kelly (265), Kirk Ferentz (192) and Willie Fritz (188). … UL is seventh nationally in turnover margin (plus-9), fourth in turnovers forced (10), fifth in average punt return yardage (23.3), sixth in fewest turnovers (1) and eighth in tackles for loss (3 per game). … The two teams have combined for only one fourth-down conversion. The Cajuns are 1 of 6 and UL-Monroe is 0 of 2. … UL’s offense is averaging 31.3 points and 336 yards per game, while giving up 20.3 points and 356.7 yards. … UL-Monroe is averaging 17.3 points and 284 yards, while giving up 40.7 points and 399.3 yards a game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
16 – Number of UL wins out of 16 games vs. West Division opponents over the past four seasons.
1 – UL-Monroe’s national rank last season in penalties committed with 44 for 384 yards. The Warhawks have been flagged only 14 times this season, compared to 27 for the Cajuns.
2 – Combined number of field goals made between the two teams in six total games.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Time of possession
The Cajuns are in a huge deficit in time of possession with an average of 33:30 to 26:12. UL-Monroe has controlled the ball 34:21 through three games compared to 25:39 by the opposition.
2 – Sack party
The Cajuns have recorded eight sacks this season while giving up three. UL-Monroe has allowed seven sacks and collected four defensively.
3 – Starts, finishes
UL-Monroe has been outscored 49-3 in the first quarter this season, while UL has outscored its opponents 42-14 in the fourth quarter.
4 – Punt returns
UL-Monroe's opponents have 13 punt returns for 290 yards, while the Warhawks have one for 1 yard. UL has six punt returns for 140 yards.
SCHEDULES
ULM (1-2)
Sept. 3 at Texas, L 52-10
Sept. 10 Nicholls, W 35-7
Sept. 17 at Alabama, L 63-7
Sept. 24 UL, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Army, 11 a.m.
Nov. 5 Texas State, 4 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 19 at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Southern Miss, 4 p.m.
UL (2-1)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 aAt Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 at ULM, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, TBA
Oct. 27 at Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 at Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 at Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 27, UL-Monroe 23
With eight straight wins in Monroe, it’s not an intimidating trip for the Cajuns. After the way the Cajuns offense has performed so far this season, though, the benefit of the doubt is starting to run dry for UL. The chances of UL’s defense continuing to turn it over an average of three times every week are pretty slim. If UL can manage to stay even in turnover margin, the Cajuns can win, but a reversal in that area would produce another long night for UL. At some point, the offense has to both possess the ball and score more points to give the defense some help.