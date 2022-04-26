It’s appears to be a foregone conclusion former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell will be taken at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The best guess for the next most likely former Ragin’ Cajun to get his name called this weekend is safety Percy Butler.
“It’s start with the tape,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You’ve got to be able to play. That’s the first thing. They’re not interested in guys who can test well but can’t play. So for Percy, he’s helped himself on tape.”
Simply put, any team that puts a heavy emphasis on special teams will be intrigued by Butler.
The 6-foot, 194-pounder has both the ability and deep desire to be a special team phenom, much like he was at UL.
Butler said multiple scouts have commented on the fact the former Plaquemine High standout had over 1,000 gradable special teams snaps during his college career.
“That’s freaky,” Desormeaux said. “That’s unbelievable.”
Butler is counting on that mentality making him more attractive to teams during the draft.
“Being versatile is one of the biggest things that I’m bringing to the table,” Butler said. “Not only can I play all of these positions, I feel like nobody’s going to play the positions like me and do what I’m going to do out there. I feel like nobody going to show up on special teams like I am.
“That will put me ahead of a lot of guys in this year’s draft.”
One pre-Combine draft profile proclaimed Butler is “quicker than he is fast,” which is a perception Butler hopes he changed by running a 4.36-40 at the Combine.
“I feel like I’ve done a great job just showing them my speed,” Butler said. “They really thought I was going to run a 4.5, 4.6, so showing them elite speed and showing them I could go high-point balls at the Combine.”
Although Butler said he was disappointed in the way he finished a few drills at UL’s Pro Day, he was pleased with his overall offseason, especially his play at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.
“The Shrine Bowl really helped me with that showing that I can do all the things I did here,” Butler said. “They really sleep on the Sun Belt. In Vegas, did the exact same thing I did the last couple of years here. They were really surprised to see me doing that against guys they call elite.”
In addition to his special teams prowess, Butler was also the third-highest tackler on the Cajuns squad this past fall with 61 tackles. He also collected six stops behind the line, an interceptions, blocked a kick, broke up four passes and recovered two fumbles.
“The guy does everything,” Desormeaux said. “He can play out of the post, he can slot cover, he can pressure, he can drop and play the underneath zones. He’s got a body of work over a long period of time that says this guy can really play in the NFL.”
Most draft projections have Butler going between the fifth and seventh rounds.
For example, draft analyst Ryan Wilson predicted the Broncos would select Butler in the fifth round, while Vinnie Iyer suggested the seventh round by the Commanders.
“I had a good sense but at the same time, you never know,” Butler said of his chances to be drafted. “A team can tell you this but then it’s probably somebody else that they wanted way more than me and they’re available at the time and they take them. So really you never know. I’m really just staying prayed up and keeping it all in God’s hands.”