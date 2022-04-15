Just when it looked like everything was falling into place nicely for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, the top of the ninth inning arrived Friday at Russo Park.
ULM hasn’t won a Sun Belt game over the Cajuns since May 19, 2012. That long streak ended when the Warhawks shocked the home crowd of 4,042 with a five-run rally in the ninth to claim a stunning 7-5 win over UL.
“It is a crazy game and that’s why it’s so addicting,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “You can’t predict baseball. At our level, no lead is really safe. That’s why you saw us staying aggressive when we were last night.”
One night after getting a season-high 19 hits and trouncing ULM 14-2, the Cajuns looked to be headed for a solid yet routine win after eight innings.
Coming off two straight solid outings to earn National Player of the Week recognition, Cooper Rawls was sent out to close out the game.
Instead, he gave up four runs on two hits with one walk, one hit batsman and no strikeouts.
“Our generosity has got to come to an end at some point and we’ve got to lock games down,” Deggs said. “hat’s probably a handful now that we’ve gotten really generous in the eighth or ninth.
“Coop’s been so hot. I’d go to him again right there. Bo looked great. You could stick with him, but we had already mapped it out. We’re going to Coop right there.”
The loss dropped the Cajuns to 19-15 overall and 8-6 in Sun Belt play, while ULM improved to 12-20-1 and 5-8-1.
The series finale is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Travis Washburn led off with a walk, before Cole Stromboe was hit by a pitch.
It looked like UL would get a double play on the next batter, but it ended up only being a force out.
Ryan Cupit then delivered an RBI single to make it 5-3 and the home crowd began to squirm.
Another potential double-play grounder followed, but Grant Schulz barely beat it out at first base.
Austin Beech then smashed a two-out, two-run homer to right for a 6-5 lead.
Michelle Artzberger then lined a single to left that was misplayed to get another run home.
“No, he wasn’t (wild), he wasn’t,” Deggs said of Rawls. “We dilly-dally with the leadoff guy and he’s a tough out. We didn’t miss by much. It’s just baseball. We’ve got to come out tomorrow and win a series.”
Prior to that rally, UL’s pitching had stifled ULM’s bats again. Starter Jacob Schultz allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and struck out three.
Bo Bonds had thrown two shutout innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts before the staff sent Rawls to the mound.
Offensively, it seemed like the Cajuns had done enough.
Max Marusak led off the first with a triple ahead of the RBI double from the red-hot Tyler Robertson. After that the Cajuns manufactured two runs on an error off Carson Roccaforte’s bat and an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball by Heath Hood.
UL then added two insurance runs in the fifth inning. Incredibly, Robertson was in the middle of it again with an RBI single, before Jonathan Brandon added an RBI single of his own for a 5-1 cushion.
Robertson got his Sun Belt batting average up to .360 prior to his final at-bat in the ninth.
“That’s baseball, man,” Deggs said. “Stuff happens. We’ve played so clean for an extended stretch. We’ve got to get a good night’s rest tonight and just bounce back head strong tomorrow and win another series, which we’ve done all year.”