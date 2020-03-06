There’s still a long way to go before the UL Ragin’ Cajuns open up the 2020 football season against McNeese State on Sept. 5.
But coach Billy Napier’s third edition will officially begin football activities with the start of the spring season Saturday morning.
For the next five weeks, the Cajuns will practice each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, as well as hold three intrasquad scrimmages. The grand finale will then be the annual Vermilion and White spring game on April 9 at Cajun Field.
“We’re certainly excited about getting to the football aspect of things and really teaching conceptually all the things we want to emphasize — offense, defense and game changers,” Napier said.
Like in any spring season, not everyone will be participating.
It’s even worse for this year’s Cajuns squad because of the January bowl game, giving those players with offseason surgeries little time to recover. Consequently, five players — Jamal Bell (knee), Zi’Yon Hill (shoulder), Dalvin Hutchinson (knee), King McGowan (foot) and Bralen Trahan (shoulder) — have been ruled out for the entire spring session.
Meanwhile, the trio of Tanner Wiggins, Cole Prudhomme and Peyton Aucoin will participate in a limited fashion, while Mekhi Garner and Damani Burrell are expected to be available later in the spring season.
Naturally, the list of things to accomplish this spring is a long one, but developing the team leaders is high on that list.
“Developing leadership among the players is always a big deal,” Napier said. “For this group in general, we have lots of good examples — guys that really do things the right way. But about establishing credibility with those guys and giving those guys opportunities to grow as leaders, that’s one of the things we’ve been working on the last week or so.”
The Cajuns are coming off their first 11-win season in school history.
In some ways, the process of holding spring football is smoother than ever in Napier’s third season, but each team has unique issues.
“Each team is different,” Napier said. “You almost start over each year. You’re developing leadership. That bottom part of your roster is always new and young and needs development. I think the problems are the same, but the people are different. Attrition on your staff, attrition on your roster.
“There’s a lot of people involved. As a whole, the process is the same, but the individual things that we’re working on are obviously different.
"Each team is different. This team has strengths, weaknesses and areas we’ve got to focus on for improvement. That’s what makes it fun. That’s why we do it. That’s what I love about it.”
The vast majority of starters won’t be decided until August drills, but some performances will be critical in the spring.
Topping that list is the kicking game.
After losing senior kicker Stevie Artigue and then a potential replacement when Brandon Ruiz reportedly transferred from Mississippi State but then stayed in Starkville, Mississippi, it’s unclear who the kicker will be.
Kenneth Almendares and Grant Paulette will both get a chance to impress Napier in the spring.
“That’s an area where we’ve got some work to do for sure,” said Napier, who said the staff also needs to find a backup punter and backup long snapper.
“It’ll be a daily thing. We’re going to have a pulse on that the entire time. But I do think we need to add players in the specialty world. We need to create depth and competition across the board there. We’ll be looking to do that regardless of how well they do.”
Another area of the team under the microscope this spring figures to be the offensive line after losing tackles Robert Hunt and Rico Robinson, as well as All-American right guard Kevin Dotson.
The unique aspect of the position is expected starting center Cole Prudhomme and starting left guard Ken Marks both got second senior seasons due to season-ending injuries. That means their experience joins returning starters Max Mitchell, Shane Vallot and O'Cyrus Torrence to give UL plenty of options in that area.
"It’s a blessing in disguise," Napier said. "Certainly at the time, we didn’t like it, but the emergence of O’Cyrus Torrence and Shane Vallot really proved to be the answer there. Now you’ve got them all back and that’s going to help us in our transition from losing Robert (Hunt), Rico (Robinson) and Kevin (Dotson) from last year. It’s a good thing for our team for sure.
"We’ve got good depth in that room and we’ll add two more rookie to that mix when we get to the summer. There’s going to be a lot of competition in that room to see who can get in position and play winning football."