The Ragin’ Cajuns football program is in the national rankings again, reappearing in both the Amway Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 at No. 23 on Sunday.
Billy Napier's 3-0 Cajuns didn't play Saturday, and the team's Wednesday night home game against Appalachian State was postponed until December because of COVID-19 cases in the Mountaineers program.
Instead, the Cajuns will play Coastal Carolina at home Saturday, a game that was moved up from Oct. 17.
UL entered the national rankings for the first time in modern college football history at No. 19 after its historic 31-14 road upset of No. 23 Iowa State on Sept. 12.
The Cajuns dropped out of the coaches poll and the AP writers poll following the team's come-from-behind 20-18 win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 26.
UL was not the only ranked team that was idle over the weekend.
Five teams that have not yet played — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 7 Oregon and No. 16 Michigan — are among those ahead of the Cajuns in the coaches polls.