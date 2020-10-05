ACA.ulfootball24.092720
UL head coach Billy Napier, center, leads the team down for the Georgia Southern Sun Belt Conference football game at Cajun Field on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Lafayette, LA.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

The Ragin’ Cajuns football program is in the national rankings again, reappearing in both the Amway Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 at No. 23 on Sunday.

Billy Napier's 3-0 Cajuns didn't play Saturday, and the team's Wednesday night home game against Appalachian State was postponed until December because of COVID-19 cases in the Mountaineers program.

Instead, the Cajuns will play Coastal Carolina at home Saturday, a game that was moved up from Oct. 17.

UL entered the national rankings for the first time in modern college football history at No. 19 after its historic 31-14 road upset of No. 23 Iowa State on Sept. 12.

The Cajuns dropped out of the coaches poll and the AP writers poll following the team's come-from-behind 20-18 win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 26.

UL was not the only ranked team that was idle over the weekend.

Five teams that have not yet played — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 7 Oregon and No. 16 Michigan — are among those ahead of the Cajuns in the coaches polls.

