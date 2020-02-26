Two teams with really good pitching numbers and poor hitting figures met on a cold, windy Wednesday night at Russo Park.
So what happened?
You guessed it, a slugfest broke out.
In the end, Northwestern State’s five run sin the fourth and three in the fifth gave the visiting Demons a lead they would never relinquish in a 10-8 victory over the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
It certainly got real close, however.
Down 9-3, the Cajuns (now 2-7) made things real interesting with three runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh cut Northwestern State’s lead to 9-8, but couldn’t get any closer.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak over the Demons.
“It’s funny, a lot of times the part that you may be cold or scuffling not being able to get going, the time that it gets going – I’ve seen it a lot – the thing that’s been holding you together has a tendency to fall apart sometimes,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “We saw a little bit of that tonight.”
With two outs and no one on in the fifth, Connor Kimple, Zeph Hoffpauir and Nick Hagedorn all singled. One batter later, Brennan Breaux delivered a two-run, pinch-hit single to warm up the home crowd some.
In the seventh, Ben Fitzgerald finally joined the crowd with a two-out, two-run single to cut the Demons’ lead to 9-8.
“I like the way we responded at the plate tonight,” Deggs said. “Obviously, we’ve been working extremely hard. (Assistant coach) Jake Wells has been working his butt off with those guys and those guys are grinding.
“We showed what we’re capable of at times offensively. The first-to-thirds, the stolen bases. We just have to cut down on the strikeouts and got to be able to put up zeroes after we score.”
Kimple finished the night 3-for-5, including an RBI single in the third.
The Demons (now 7-1) weren’t to be denied on this night, however.
Peyton Davis led off the eighth with a double and scored on a two-out single by former Ascension Episcopal standout Jeffrey Elkins for an insurance run.
It was a big night for Davis, who smashed a three-run homer to ignite the five-run fourth. The other big hit in that inning was Cam Sibley’s two-run single.
Northwestern State’s three-run fifth was largely due to RBI singles by Tyler Smith, Marshall Skinner and Hilton Brown.
“We’ve got to start making a few more plays in the outfield and clean up a couple of little things,” Deggs said of sloppy outfield defense. “To say it’s a shock, no. You’ve got to understand Brennan’s (Breaux) got a hammy. We’re not operating at full capacity. Sometimes, something like that, especially on defense, can get a little bit contagious. It just keeps finding you and finding you until somebody decides to go out and make a play.”
UL starting pitcher Brandon Talley pitched very effectively for three innings, only allowing a bloop RBI double. But after hitting a batter and allowing a single to Smith, Talley was pulled and things got rough for two innings.
“I thought Talley did a great job for three innings,” Deggs said. “That’s what we wanted out of him. I was going to try to stretch a fourth. I had Schultzy up in the bullpen. Normally he’s super reliable in that spot. It just didn’t work out. They found a lot of holes. They put the bat on the ball and found a lot of holes. They’ve got a good-looking ball club.”
The Cajuns will return to Russo Park against Sam Houston for a weekend series starting at 6 p.m. Friday.