Like college coaches across America these days, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin doesn’t have a clear indication of what the 2020-21 hoops season is going to look like with a multitude of pandemic mine fields all around.

But one thing Marlin was certain of during a zoom meeting with area media on Thursday was how much he likes his basketball team.

“I like this group a lot,” Marlin said. “We’ve got a good nucleus of young men who work extremely hard.”

For the past six weeks, Marlin’s coaching staff has worked with his team on campus. First, there were two weeks of voluntary workouts and then two weeks of team drills with some time off in between.

“I’ve been really impressed with them, their attitudes and putting team first,” Marlin said.

On paper, Marlin’s team is working this summer to prepare for a season that’s slated to begin on Nov. 10 at Texas with fall practice sessions officially beginning on Sept. 29, but “I don’t think a decision will be made on a basketball starting date until probably the middle of September.”

What’s got Marlin so up beat is his new-look roster after an offseason of musical chairs.

“We feel like we’ve addressed our needs,” Marlin said. “Our guys did a good job of evaluating and recruiting during a difficult time. We missed on some early transfers to be honest, but then we came back and were able to snag a couple.

“We feel really good about our depth, our size – things we didn’t have last year. I think this is the best team we’ve had in the last three years.”

The program was hoping to get one NCAA waiver claim to go its way and has actually gotten two in 6-11, 225-pound junior transfer Theo Akwuba from Portland and 6-10, 225-pound Brooklyn native freshman Isaiah Richards from Commonwealth Academy in Massachusetts.

“It was important,” Marlin said. “We were excited. We needed to get one and were hopeful that we’d get one, but we got both. That really gives us some size up front with Isaiah Richards being 6-10 and Theo Akwuba, who is the other young man that’s 6-11 with a 7-6 wingspan.

“Both of those guys have done really well in our workouts.”

Jacobi Gordon, a 6-7 junior transfer from Cal, is also in the program, but his waiver status remains unclear and “we won’t know in the immediate future I don’t believe.”

The Cajuns suffered through a 14-19 season of injuries last year. Marlin said all the injured players returning should be ready for the regular season.

Currently, junior guard Trajan Wesley (foot) is practicing, but not in contact drills. He was sent to a specialist this week “to get a little better gauge on it.”

Kobe Julien, who missed most of last season after a knee surgery, “is progressing nicely.”

Julien also is practicing in 5-on-0 scenarios, but not yet in contact drills.

“He’s really pushed it,” Marlin said of Julien. “He’s had super workouts. He is on schedule to return and also Durey Cadwell.”

Cadwell is a 6-5 redshirt sophomore guard who recently saw a specialist concerning his knee injury and “is resting right now and should be good to go when we start back in the next week or so.”

Marlin said the bulk of the summer workouts have focused on offense and individual development.

In fact, he joked about the need for the team to improve on defense when questioned how difficult practicing defense will be under coronavirus protocols.

“Well, I thought we were pretty good at social-distance defense last year,” Marlin laughed. “So theoretically we should be right there on schedule.”

But seriously, the staff firmly believes the team will play better defense this season.

“No, we’re going to have a better defensive team than we’ve had,” Marlin said. “There’s no question. We’re longer, we’re bigger upfront and I just think we’ve got better athletes. We’ll get to that point.”

When pressed to name the newcomer Marlin has been the most impressed with during summer workouts, Marlin struggled for a while before going with Akwuba.

“Probably Theo because he’s got a 7-6 wingspan,” Marlin said. “He’s very long. He’s very good around the basket. He blocks shots. He gives us something we haven’t had in recent time. Look back at Tirus (Smith) last year, he’s a good three inches taller than Tirus and can do some of the same things that Tirus did for us.”

Marlin also raved about 6-4 junior college guard Brayan Au.

“I love that young man and what he brings to the table,” he said. “He’s all about winning.”

After struggling to defend the rim and rebound over the last two seasons, Marlin is hoping to enjoy a legitimate inside game this time around.

“Isaiah is older by having prep year under this belt,” Marlin said of Richards. “When he got the waiver, it certainly gave us another year-older big that could step in. He is athletic, he can rebound and he’s got a nice shot as well. He certainly gives us another guy out front that can play.

“I think we’ve got a couple other guys on the team right now that are probably tougher than him. That’s what I like about this group. They’re tough, competitive and want to win. I can see Mylik Wilson getting better, I can see Cedric Russell getting better. Kobe Julien is getting better. Dou Gueye too.”

As for the here and now, Marlin said he’s going to reemphasize how important social distancing with his team over the weekend with the rest of the student body returning to campus Monday.

But so far, Marlin said his team has arguably been the best sports squad at UL at following the department’s coronavirus protocols.

“They (two department officials) actually said we were the best sports team up there in that we’ve done everything we were supposed to do,” said Marlin, who said no players have tested positive since the team arrived on July 1 and no one in the program has opted out of the season.

Marlin also said it’s too early to know how many changes might be necessary to UL's schedule due to opponents opting out of games, but he did share that several state schools have requested games, so sensible replacement options already exist.