UL-Lafayette got an extra day of rest this week, courtesy of what Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napier called a midseason break.
That didn't mean the Cajuns did any less early-week preparation for Saturday's key Sun Belt Conference contest against Arkansas State, but Sunday's normal evening workout turned into a walkthrough session.
"It was our sixth week in a row," said Napier, whose team had a Sept. 8 open date and will play 11 straight Saturdays through the season. "We typically plan to have a two-day-off format to try to split up the season."
The Cajuns normally have a Sunday night workout, take Monday off from drills and begin full game-week preparations with a full-scale workout Tuesday.
The Sunday scale-back was planned even before travel issues following the Cajuns' 27-17 loss at Appalachian State on Saturday. Because of flight equipment issues, the Cajuns didn't arrive back in Lafayette until late Sunday morning.
Offensive line help
The Cajuns' depth-challenged offensive line received a boost the past two weeks from an unexpected source, with redshirt freshman Spencer Gardner moving into what is now a four-man rotation at the tackle slots.
"We've been playing three guys, and that's a product of Spencer and the development that he's shown," Napier said. "He's really had a good couple of weeks."
Gardner, an Opelousas Catholic grad who redshirted last year, saw extensive action in the 66-38 romp over New Mexico State two weeks ago and was part of a rotation with regular junior starters Robert Hunt and Rico Robinson and true freshman backup Max Mitchell in Saturday's loss at Appalachian State.
"He obviously got an opportunity to play there (against NMSU), but that was coordinated as well because of the work he's done. We really have competition there to see who the next best tackle, who's going to kind of surface there."
Napier said Gardner, a three-sport star at OCHS including All-State honors in baseball, has been on his radar for more playing time.
Napier said the only knock on the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gardner, a late addition to the roster just before last season, is his size.
"We've always felt like he was a really good athlete," Napier said. "He has great feet and he's a polished player, he's just a little light in the tail. We've struggled to get weight on him. As he gets stronger and really uses the nutrition program and the weight room, he's a guy who can grow into a bigger, stronger guy and play with more power."
Recovering
Two Cajuns who have missed the last two games have a chance to return for Saturday's game.
Outside linebacker Chauncey Manac, a former Georgia signee, made the AppState trip but did not see action with a shoulder injury. Manac had 22 tackles in his first five games including 4½ stops for losses, the team's second-highest TFL total.
"He's going to participate for the first time, but he'll be modified in practice," said Napier, who listed the Homerville, Georgia, native as questionable for the Arkansas State game.
Wide receiver Keenan Barnes, last year's second-leading receiver who has struggled with a nagging knee injury, is also questionable. The 6-3 Barnes has 12 catches with one score this season.
With Barnes' absence, sophomore Calif Gossett has stepped into the wideout rotation with three catches in the past three games. Napier said he has been looking for an opportunity to utilize Gossett's 6-foot-6 frame.
"We've seen him develop and really start to buy in," he said. "I've always felt like, man, I'd like to coach that guy. He's got the tools you like to work with. Since he's had to start playing he's been very productive and he's coming into his own a little bit. There's another level out there for him."
Lagniappe
With Appalachian State moving into the AP Top 25, three of the Cajuns' four losses have come to teams who have held national rankings along with Alabama and Mississippi State. ... UL-Lafayette's successful onside kick in the final two minutes Saturday was its first recovery since 2013. ... The Cajuns are fifth nationally in third-down conversions with a 53.3 success rate (48-for-90).