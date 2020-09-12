UL's Billy Napier said his football program continues to have no positive tests and he's not concerned about the recent spike of COVID tests in Ames, Iowa, or that Iowa State won't have any fans at their game on Sept. 12.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Chris Smith, center, returns a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler recovers a fumble ahead of Iowa State wide receiver Joe Scates, rear, and Landen Akers (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs from Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler, left, and cornerback Eric Garror, right, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis passes while getting pressure from Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis runs from Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is tackled by Louisiana-Lafayette safety Kam Pedescleaux (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, left, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Chris Smith celebrates after returning a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) celebrates with teammate (80) Devon Pauley in front of Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White IV (11) after catching a 78-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette's Eric Garror, center, celebrates with teammates after returning a punt 83-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State band member perform in the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Peter LeBlanc runs from Iowa State defensive back D.J. Miller Jr. (24) during a 78-yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Landen Akers (82) misses a reception in front of Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Trey Amos during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Eric Garror breaks a tackle by Iowa State defensive back Kym-Mani King, rear, during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier directs his team from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Trey Ragas runs from Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Chris Smith (21) runs from Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) makes a diving attempt to catch the ball ahead of Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Asjlin Washington, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. The pass fell incomplete. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs off the field after an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Tyler Guidry (33) and teammate Ja'len Johnson (28) celebrate as they run off the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Tyler Guidry celebrates on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)