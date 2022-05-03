The freezing temperatures of February and March are now part of the past and so are the early-season hitting woes for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team.
The way coach Matt Deggs sees it, it couldn’t be happening at a better time.
Heading into this weekend’s home Sun Belt Conference series against UTA, the Cajuns stand in third place at 25-17 overall and 14-7 in league play – one game behind Georgia Southern (15-6), three games behind first-place Texas State (17-4) and just a half game ahead for Coastal Carolina (13-7-1).
The goal is to “win this league and if not, finish in the top two.”
To do so, Deggs is convinced it’s all about his offense.
“Yes, it always is in my opinion,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to have guys that complement your offense. If we score, you score … we’ve got to be able to throw up a zero or match until we can get some momentum and get going. But if you look at teams that win leagues, win tournaments, win regionals it’s because they scored.”
In the month of April, the Cajuns transformed a once-struggling offense into a juggernaut. In the 17 games last month, UL hit .310 as a team with 39 doubles, six triples, 19 homers and stolen 48 bases.
The lineup averaged 7.5 runs a game.
“Look, hitting get better as the year goes,” Deggs said. “I don’t care who you’re facing. They’ve seen these guys before. They’ve already seen this … they’ve seen the good sliders.
“The weather is conducive to hitting. We played the first half of our schedule in a lot of conditions that are not conducive to hitting.”
All that hitting also produced wins – 13-4 overall and 12-2 Sun Belt mark during the month.
Unfortunately, the NCAA’s RPI system doesn’t always reward winning.
UL just got finished winning eight of nine games on the road in league play, falling just one win shy of sweeping three straight road series for the first time in school history.
Their reward was dropping 13 spots in the RPI, because Appalachian State’s RPI is 123.
“There’s no margin for error,” Deggs said. “You can pick your non-conference opponents, but you can’t pick your conference opponents. There’s more pressure on schools our size to get it done, as opposed to the ACC or SEC or even the Big 12 for that matter.
“If you lose a series or win a series, it’s kind of negligible.”
On the other hand, if the Cajuns beat UTA 100-0 three times this season, they’ll continue to drop.
“I’m going to be real frank with you,” Deggs said. Three out of three probably won’t be (good enough this weekend), because you’re at home.
“It’s a flawed system and it doesn’t reward good baseball.”
After UTA, the Cajuns play at first-place Texas State and then finish with eighth-place Little Rock (20-19, 9-11).
“We need to continue to win the series,” Deggs said. “When you have a chance to sweep, you definitely need to do that.”
With all the hitting UL’s done, the hottest hitters of all have been Tyler Robertson (.397, 14 RBIs, 10 RBIs in April), catcher Julian Brock (.391, 4 HRs, 16 RBIs), Connor Kimple (.386, 4 HRs, 10 RBIs) and Carson Roccaforte (.377, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs, 9 SBs).
“I probably should move him (Brock) up in the batting order honestly, but he’s provided so much depth and length for us,” Deggs said. “It’s been a pretty good deal. He’s not even close to what he’s going to be.
“He reminds me so much of Javy Lopez that caught for the Braves. He looks like him physically. Everything reminds me of him. He’s had the best swing path on the team since he got here. It’s an in to out, catch the ball and swing it big league swing path. He was born with it. God gave that to him.”