It’s not shaping up to be a very fun week for the UL men’s basketball team.
For starters, it’s final exams week, which is a mental strain on any college student.
Secondly, the Ragin’ Cajuns also have to fit in two basketball games in between of that stressful academic week.
The first one is at 7 p.m. Wednesday against McNeese State at the Cajundome.
Then the Cajuns will travel for an unusual 11 a.m. road game against Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Saturday.
“It’s a very challenging week for us,” UL Director of Operations Mike Murphy said. “There’s nothing easy about this week. It’s physical draining and it’s mentally draining.
“But we’ve known what the schedule was going to be for a long time, so we just have to get ready to play the games.”
The Cajuns are coming off an 80-67 win over New Orleans on Friday to improve to 4-3 on the season, while the visiting Cowboys are 3-6. Among its losses, McNeese has lost games to LSU, TCU, SMU, Samford and Wyoming.
First-year head coach John Aiken has a roster filled with eight transfers, including 7-foot-1 center Brendan Medley-Bacon from VCU. He’s averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.
Next up is VMI transfer Myles Lewis at 10.4 points and 5.2 boards a contest.
“They’re a big team, but they’ll try and get the ball up and down the floor,” Murphy said. “They can go 7-1, 6-6, 6-8, 6-7 and we can counteract that with our bigs as well.”
UL played its last game without 6-11 center Theo Akwuba and also suffered injuries to point guards Greg Williams (back) and Brayan Au (ankle). Freshman point guard Michael Thomas was also not dressed for the game.
That opened the door for Trajan Wesley, who delivered 16 points in the win.
“He really is able to get the ball down the floor with pace and he’s got a real point guard mindset,” Murphy said. “He’s looking to get others the ball. He understands that’s his strength. With our bigs, we have the ability to run. If they’ll beat the ball down the floor as others, he’ll find you and get you the basketball.”
Murphy said he also thinks the Cajuns have enough depth if needed.
“We think we have enough at the point guard position as well as other positions where we can slide guys in and out when need be,” he said. “I don’t think there are many guys on this team that are only able to play one position.
“That’s a real positive thing and one of the strengths of our team.”