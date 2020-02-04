2020 UL Softball Position Breakdown
Pitcher
There are no question marks here with two former All-American seniors in Summer Ellyson and Oregon transfer Megan Kleist. If a No. 3 pitcher is needed freshman Madison Garay would likely get the nod. Sophomore Kandra Lamb is expected to be redshirted, unless an injury changes that.
Catcher
Senior Julie Rawls is back to handle the bulk of the duties behind the plate. Coach Gerry Glasco is determined to give Rawls more rest this season and Missouri sophomore transfer Geana Torres will allow him to do so.
First Base
Kourtney Gremillion returns, but there’s no shortage of options in this spot. Carrie Boswell doesn’t have a position but her bat does, so she could play here some. Bailey Curry could see some time here, and so could Taylor Roman if right field doesn’t work. When healthy, Mia Camuso could play some first base as well.
Second Base
This position was the team’s biggest question mark in the fall, but late Texas A&M transfer Kaitlyn Alderink firmly holds down the position now with elite defensive skills.
Shortstop
Opposing Sun Belt teams are probably sick of seeing Alissa Dalton at shortstop for the Cajuns, but she has one more year. The returning and preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year is elite defensively and hit .400 last season.
Third Base
The preseason began with junior transfer Melissa Mayeux from France via Miami Dade College being the clear-cut starter at third. It may still happen, but Brittany Holland has created a battle for the position. Holland is coming off back-to-back ACL surgeries, keeping her from starting at second base the last two seasons.
Outfield
There’s little doubt senior Sarah Hudek will start most games in left field and junior Raina O’Neal in center field. Freshman slugger Taylor Roman figures to be the starter in right field. If Roman runs into some obstacles in her Division I debut, though, there are numerous options, including sophomore Lamar transfer Kendall Talley, Gremillion, Curry, Boswell, Camuso when healthy and Morgan Gray will be the defensive replacement late in games with the lead. Rawls is also a natural outfielder and could be an option if needed.
Designated Player
All signs point toward Curry taking the next step at the plate and starting most games as the designated player. But Boswell should get some at-bats in this spot and the glut at first base will likely spill over at DP throughout the season.