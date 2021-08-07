So much of UL’s 2021 football team is similar to a year ago.

One of the biggest changes, though, comes with six new assistant coaches.

The new group includes: Jeff Norrid and Darnell Stapleton on the offensive line, Galen Scott at linebacker, Wes Neighbors at safety, Jeff Burris at cornerback and Chris Couch at special teams.

Early reports are so far, so good.

Linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux is certainly impressed with Scott’s effort so far.

+3 UL's wide receiving corps now plentiful after injury-plagued 2020 season Consider the two diverse chores given to UL co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Leger over the past two seasons.

“Coach has done a really good of preparing everybody that’s in the room,” Quibodeaux said. “Since I’ve been here, this is the most people that have an understanding of the playbook and understanding of the defense.

“I think coach Scott has done a great job making sure everybody is ready. I think that’s going to be really helping for the guys that just got here.”

Offensive tackle Max Mitchell, meanwhile, is enjoying the new approach of Norrid and Stapleton on the line.

“I saw it as an opportunity to get a different coaches point of view on things,” Mitchell said. “I’m just trying to embrace whatever they bring to the table. I think we’ve enjoyed it, just getting a different point of view.”

Couch is the third special teams coach in three years at UL, replacing Robby Discher.

“I think the way we’re constructed, we’ve got an in-house process in terms of how we quality control,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We’ve got an identity in all six units and we’ve got a good number of coaches that have contributed in those areas. The most important thing is we have a lot of players that have played on special teams in the past.”

In other words, the Cajuns have a special teams system that Couch now governs.

“I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve observed with our special teams,” Napier said. “We’re excited about Chris Couch and his opportunity to lead his area of the organization, and we’re very pleased with his staff and the assignments they’ve been given.”

Backup QB race

Of all the positions on the 2021 UL Ragin’ Cajuns squad, the biggest lock is super senior Levi Lewis being inked in as the starting quarterback.

That doesn’t mean it’s a boring position on the depth chart ... at least coach Billy Napier doesn’t think it is.

“It’s really interesting,” Napier said. “That’s one of the story lines in my opinion.”

Naturally, Napier is talking about the race for the backup quarterback position.

Napier said it’s a two-horse race as August camp begins between redshirt freshman Chandler Fields and Fresno State transfer Ben Wooldridge, officially a redshirt sophomore.

“Chandler and Ben have kind of separated themselves,” Napier said. “That’s the one I’m watching closely. Those two will be battling it out.”

The Cajuns practice with four teams, though, allowing for redshirt freshman Maryland transfer Lance Legendre and the true freshman duo of Zy McDonald and Hunter Herring to get experience.

Fields is “the leader in the clubhouse” coming out of the spring. Despite serving as the backup last year, Fields was one of the 56 players that hasn’t gotten an offseason at UL until this year.

“In general, he’s one of the players who has probably improved the most,” Napier said. “You saw that a little bit in the spring game.”

Cajuns loaded with leaders

A year ago, one of the many concerns UL’s coaching staff had was developing team leaders after an offseason of separation due to the pandemic.

With eight super seniors returning and three times that may juniors that would normally be seniors with an extra COVID year of eligibility, suddenly the Cajuns have an abundance of leaders.

So is it possible to have too many leaders on a football team?

UL co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux definitely doesn’t think so.

“That’s impossible,” he said.

+2 Five issues to watch going into UL's 2021 August camp A season of high expectations for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns begins Thursday when the players report to open training camp in preparation for the Se…

While super senior quarterback Levi Lewis is the single most dominant leader of the team by virtue of his experience, position and respect on the team, Desormeaux believes there are many categories to fill in the leadership discussion.

“Everybody’s got a different leadership skill,” he explained. “Some people are leaders of tens and dozens, some leaders of hundreds, some leaders of thousands. I think everybody leads in a different way.

“I think you can have a room full of leaders and I think that’s only going got make you better.”

As it turned out, the leadership on the 2020 squad is what pulled it through all the many pandemic distractions as well as through nailbiter after nailbiter en route to a 10-1 season.

This season, that team chemistry should be even stronger.

“I think the leadership on this team is really growing,” Desormeaux said. “This year, you feel a little bit better about that going into the year, because you feel like you’ve got a lot of guys that are trying to step up and lead and do it the right way.”