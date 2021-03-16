On Monday, UL coach Gerry Glasco made it clear how badly he wanted to play the No. 10-ranked Texas Longhorns this week.
For that matter, how badly he wanted to play any games.
After all, his No. 15-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns hadn’t played a game since sweeping Memphis on March 7 – or his team’s second game drought of over a week already this season.
So when an awful weather forecast for Wednesday’s scheduled doubleheader with Texas forced a change, Glasco quickly adjusted and agreed to move the doubleheader to Austin, Texas.
So now the twinbill is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
“I want those games,” Glasco said. “I want to play the best.”
The Longhorns are 16-2 on the season with glittering offensive numbers. Texas is hitting .386 as a team with 148 runs scored, 31 doubles, 32 homers and 23 stolen bases.
“They need wins,” Glasco said. “They’re in a position just like us where they need wins. You’re going to two teams desperate and hungry for a win.
“You’ve got to come out one out at a time and try to take advantage of every break you get and try to keep from giving them breaks. If you look at the two games last year, both games were decided by misplays. We had a chance to sweep on their field.”
In the circle, the Longhorns are led by Molly Jacobsen (6-1, 2.36 ERA), Ryleigh White (4-1, 3.90) and Shealyn O’Leary (2-0, 2.23).
“They lost a key pitcher (in December),” Glasco said. “They’ve got some young arms, but coach (Mike) White is one of the top pitching coaches in the country, if not the top pitching coach. He just does a great job with his ball club. The kids feed off his personality. He’s a tough, hard-nosed competitor. He’s extremely gritty and his players emulate that.”
While some coaches would be concerned about such a long drought prior to a key matchup against an elite program, Glasco is comfortable with the progress made with three intrasquad games during the open weekend caused by Georgia Southern’s COVID issues.
“It’s something we rarely get to do in the middle of the season – have an intrasquad game,” We got to have basically three games. We at least got something out of the weekend.
“I feel like I know my club better than we did on Thursday. I know where we’re at in the bullpen and on the field and where each players at in a lot more detail than if I would have went somewhere and played a conference series and only got to see 11 or 12 players.”
The biggest thing that came out of the weekend was the emergence of outfielder Kendall Talley on the depth chart.
“Kendall Talley is going back on the field,” Glasco said. “She had an outstanding weekend. I got here on the field and she was able to compete. She was really outstanding. It’s not a surprise, because you never ever underestimate Kendall Talley. She’s a great competitor, but it was relieving to see her out there and really hitting the ball well all weekend.
“It’s time to get her back in that lineup again. I’m anxious to see what she’ll bring to our ball club.”
UL’s offense hasn’t been as mighty as expected. To this point, the Cajuns (13-4) are hitting .310 as a team with 111 runs, 16 doubles, 17 homers and 45 stolen bases.
“I expect them to hit,” Glasco said. “We’ve hit all year in our practice and we’ve hit all year in our intrasquads. I felt like we hit the ball well (at Memphis). If you look at their scores of games they played against Alabama and North Carolina and some really good schools, I thought our offense was pretty good up there on their field on a road trip.”
After the doubleheader at Texas, UL will travel to meet UTA (3-14) for a three-game set beginning Friday.
The Mavericks have struggled throughout the season, hitting only .229 with 57 runs in 17 games.
In the circle, UTA has a 7.60 ERA with 132 hits allowed in 113.2 innings with only 50 strikeouts.
Still, Glasco can’t wait to play the games.
“I’m thrilled,” he said. “We need to our conference going. We need games. We need games, period. We were looking at a 55-game schedule when the season started. Now we’re looking at a 44, 45-game schedule, and we know there’s going to be rainouts and when we see how easy it is to cancel a game, we’ve got to believe we’re going to be canceled again.
“I don’t want to play 35 games this year. I want to get these games in.”