Technically, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns only signed 15 prospects to national letters of intent during Wednesday’s early signing day.

Two of the projected 17 are still expected to join the program later in the process and will officially count on next year’s signing class.

Any way you slice it, UL coach Billy Napier was beaming, as most coaches do on signing day, when addressing the class.

“This group is not going to be as big as last year’s group,” Napier said. “We’re trying to catch up here and get a full 85, so we used some of the initials from this year last year and we’re going to try to eventually get away from that.

“It’s a great group and we’ll sign more and certainly have a great program and presentation for you guys in February.”

Napier said more prospects will likely be added prior to the February national signing day.

“I thought we met some needs,” Napier said. “There were some specific things we wanted to get and we’ve done that. The good thing is we’ve got a couple spots left, which was the plan. We’ll be able to evaluate what’s left — probably 10% of the players out there that don’t sign, but also the transfer portal has become a little bit like NFL free agency. So there will be some opportunities to add some more players to the team.”

The two biggest needs were at cornerback and at wide receiver.

“Length in the secondary was big,” Napier said. “The guys we signed last year didn’t have as much length. They were more quick, speed, instinctive, great competitors, tough. You think about Eric Garror, Amir McDaniel, Bobby Holmes and then you throw in Jayrin Wilson. You don’t want to have a lot of guys that are the same.”

In other words, 6-foot-2 cornerback Caleb Anderson of East Feliciana, 6-foot cornerback Trey Amos of Catholic High and 6-2 cornerback Dabari Hawkins from Texas give UL’s defense a better chance of tracking tall receivers.

Sophie B. Wright’s Tyree Skipper — a 6-2 athlete who played both quarterback and safety in high school — could also provide more size in the secondary.

At receiver, 6-3 Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, 6-0 Dontae Fleming of East St. John and eventually 5-8 Tanarious Achan provide plenty of variety as targets. Achan won’t likely join the program until the summer and will count on next year’s class.

“Secondary and receivers are like a basketball team,” Napier said. “You want a combination of traits and skills — different lengths and sizes — and I think this is going to prove to be a really good group in those two areas.”

The class also includes a pair of running backs in 5-9, 200-pound Emani Bailey of Denton, Texas, and 6-0, 200-pound Andray Pope of Evergreen, Alabama.

Napier smiled big and wide when discussing Bailey’s potential, while Pope, like Achan, won’t arrive until later and count on next year’s class.

Amos, Hawkins and later tight end Christian Sabatini from Plano, Texas will be arriving on campus early.

There aren’t any quarterbacks in the class, but Brayden Hawkins arrived in August.

“We kind of viewed Brayden (Hawkins) as the quarterback for this class,” Napier said. “He just blueshirted and just came on in (during summer).

“We’ve got five on scholarship and we’re excited about Levi (Lewis) and the progress he’s made. And all those others in the competition they’re going to be a part of going forward. We’ll never be done at that position.”

No kicker was signed, but some walk-on options could address the departure of senior kicker Stevie Artigue.