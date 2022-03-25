Seven practices into UL’s spring season, so it’s time for a bit of a mid-term exam.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will play a scrimmage Saturday morning to give the new coaching staff an idea how much progress has been made.
It a big step in the spring process leading up to the actual spring game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.
“When we get to the scrimmage, it’s who can function out there without the coaches being around them,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Whenever we practice, we try to let them cut loose, but there are some times where coaches are on the field and we’re kind of calling things out and trying to make some adjustments for them.”
No, it’s not a real game, but the staff will try to make it as game-like as possible.
“In a scrimmage, there’s no help,” Desormeaux explained. “There’s no life preserver out there. It’s sink or swim. They have to make the calls. They have to executed the adjustments on the calls and then they’ve got to make the plays.
“It’s really about who can get out there on their own and go out there and operate and really have success within the schemes that we’re doing on offense and defense.”
In fact, Desormeaux is actually taking an extra step to make it even more game-like by informing his staff the entire game will be called live.
“We’re going to call the whole scrimmage instead of scripting it,” Desormeaux said. “Typically, we would script a big portion of the scrimmage and just call a few situations. We’re going to call the whole thing.
“That way we have to get in the mindset of having a call sheet, calling off the call sheet, the signals operation, the players getting the signals, communicating the call, getting lined up and adjusting it out. So it’s big for the whole process.”
Naturally, topping the priority list is evaluating the quarterback race in a game situation.
When the spring began, Desormeaux stated Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge started with the first unit, but Lance LeGendre and even true freshman Zeon Chriss have impressed.
“The quarterbacks are doing a really good job with that,” Desormeaux said. “It’s been kind of back and forth.”
Saturday’s scrimmage is also the first game test for new running backs like Kendrell Williams and Dre’lyn Washington to display their skills. Terrence Williams is also in the mix as well as Michael Orphey.
The group’s leader Chris Smith is sitting out the spring season to rehab.
“They’re all itching to play,” UL running backs coach Matt Bergeron said. “They’re all doing a great job. The effort is there. They’re freshman, they’re young, they’re learning. We just have to clean them up a little bit.”
The primary message the staff is sending to its young team is to be unafraid to make mistakes.
“I want to see them go out and just play relaxed and have fun - not playing tense,” cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris said. “Coach Des has talked about that this spring so far. You can’t get evaluated if you’re out there so tense and nervous to make a mistake. As coaches, we’re yelling and screaming. We just want to see how much they’ve gathered and know. Just go out there and have fun.”
Actually, coaches don’t even mind mistakes in spring scrimmages.
“We are going to make mistakes,” Desormeaux said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the quarterback or what position you play. It’s all part of the growth process. It’s all part of development.
“I want them to go out there and make mistakes and make them full speed and we’re doing that. They’re less and less. The thing we preach is, ‘Make a new one.’ Don’t continue to make the same mistakes.”