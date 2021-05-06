UL football to play at Michigan State in 2024
The UL Ragin' Cajuns football team is scheduled to play at Michigan on Sept. 14, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.
It'll be the first matching against a Big Ten opponent since the Cajuns played at Illinois in 2008. Thursday's announcement came one day after word Wednesday that UL was playing at Missouri in 2025.
UL's other non-conference games scheduled for the 2024 season are a home game against Tulane on Sept. 21 and a road trip to New Mexico State on Oct. 19.
The Cajuns are coming off a 10-1 season a year ago, finishing No. 15 in the final AP poll.
UL golfers Flynn, Hinnant earn All-SBC honors
UL golfers Charlie Flynn and Peter Hinnant were honored on the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference Golf team in a vote by the league’s head coaches.
Flynn was a second-team selection after finishing with seven finishes in the top 20 in eight events this past season. The sophomore's season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Border Olympics.
Hinnant was a third-team selection after claiming four top-10 finishes. Hinnant tied a school record for lowest individual round with an 8-under-64 in the second round at the Louisiana Classics. He also set a single-season school record with seven eagles.
UL women's hoops adds two transfers
UL women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead announced the addition of two guards to his 2021-22 roster Thursday in Lanay Wheaton from Old Dominion and Destiny Rice of Alabama.
Wheaton spent one season at Old Dominion, averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in nine minutes a contest.
Rice played two seasons at Alabama, playing in 33 games this past season. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds over the two-year career