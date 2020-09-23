After playing without two starters in cornerback AJ Washington and linebacker Joe Dillon in the 34-31 overtime road win over Georgia State last Saturday, the No. 19-ranked Ragin' Cajuns could be without as many as eight starters for Saturday's home opener against Georgia Southern at Cajun Field.
Among the significant contributors not listed on the depth chart released to the media Wednesday evening are: RB Elijah Mitchell, DT Tayland Humphrey, OT Max Mitchell, WR Dontae Fleming, DT Kendall Wilkerson, DT Sonny Hazard, LB Kris Moncrief, PK Kenny Almendares and DB Cameron Solomon.
That's in addition to Washington and Dillon not being on the depth chart again for the second straight week.
Fleming and Moncrief were listed on the injury report, but none of the other names were listed as injured.
The good news is the Cajuns will still be putting experienced players in those spots. Along with Mitchell in the backfield, Trey Ragas and Chris Smith are available, while freshman Emani Bailey may get some playing time.
On the defensive front, redshirt junior Ja'Quane Nelson will now get the start with Humphrey out. On the offensive line, Opelousas Catholic product Spencer Gardner is currently listed as the starter at right tackle for Mitchell.
At wide receiver, Kaleb Carter, Golden Eke and Errol Rogers are listed in Fleming's absence.
At safety, Kam Pedescleaux's versatility helps and redshirt freshman walk-on Ty'Darien Quinney has been impressive in practice and appears on the depth chart for the first time this season as a backup for starter Bralen Trahan.
At linebacker where Moncrief and Dillon are missing, redshirt freshman La'Kamion Franklin from Neville High and sophomore juco transfer Jasper Williams fill out the depth chart as reserves.