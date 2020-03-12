It was a day no one involved with college athletics will forget.
That fact wasn’t lost on UL athletic director Bryan Maggard as he stepped behind the dais for a news conference Thursday’s major developments.
He had just spent all day in meetings and on conference calls that indefinitely suspended all Sun Belt Conference spring sports and canceled this weekend’s postseason basketball tournament because of the nationwide concern about the spread of the coronovirus.
“Certainly today is an unprecedented day in sport in America, not just college athletics but in professional sport,” Maggard said. “I know a lot of tough decisions were made by a lot of individuals, but certainly everything was centered around trying to mitigate the spreading of the recent virus that’s hit our nation and the world globally.”
In the short term, Thursday’s announcement meant UL’s women’s basketball team won’t get to compete for a Sun Belt tournament title in New Orleans, and the baseball and softball teams won’t open Sun Belt play as scheduled Friday.
In the long term, though, the NCAA’s ruling Thursday that all national postseason tournaments have been canceled for the rest of the school year indicates something more grave.
Many are fearing there won’t be any more athletic competition by any UL teams for the rest of the school year.
“I think there’s a chance (playing again this year),” Maggard said. “I couldn’t tell you what that percentage of chance is, but at this point and time, the Sun Belt is suspending all spring sports competition both in-conference and out-of-conference play.
“Should there be any change in that status and should it be deemed to be possible to commence competition and even possibly have a conference tournament of some sort, that could be in play. But at this point and time, everything is suspended indefinitely.”
Maggard said it’s “our understanding” the NCAA will allow individual conferences to compete for league titles, even though there won’t be any more national champions crowned this school year.
“But that may change,” he said. “This is a very fluid situation.”
It was made clear neither practices or recruiting have been suspended, so UL’s football team was allowed to hold a spring practice Thursday and the spring football game April 9 remains on schedule.
Asked if any conference could justify spending money to pay for travel without a national championship to compete for, he replied, “I don’t know if we can or not to be honest with you.
“Once again, that would be a conference decision, not an institution. As I told our coaches today, I don’t anticipate a conference or two or three deciding that it’s OK to come back and start competing. I think it’ll be on a national scale where we all do or we all don’t.”
Another major topic of conversation nationally Thursday was the eligibility of the student-athletes if no other games are played this spring.
“There’s been high-level communication between the NCAA and conference offices on that point,” Maggard said. “Certainly there would be a lot of details to work out, but I can tell you right now that those questions have already been posed to the NCAA.”
With a softball team ranked No. 1 in RPI and a baseball team approaching .500 after a slow start, Maggard said he fully grasped the local pain of Thursday’s developments.
“In a word, very disappointed,” he said. “I was disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans. The sports of baseball and softball are extremely special down here. Just knowing the impact of losing competition in those two sports on a global community here in Lafayette and in Acadiana was very disappointing.”
Furthermore, coach Garry Brodhead's women's basketball team was still celebrating Wednesday's 49-46 win over Little Rock to advance to the Sun Belt tournament semifinals when they got word Thursday that its season was now over.
"It’s a great opportunity for our program to get back in the semifinals," Brodhead said late Wednesday. "Last year, we didn’t even win a conference tournament game. We’ve got 19 wins right now. We still have a young squad. They’ve really responded well this year, so can we finish it off? You’ve got two games left."
Now there are none.
At Wednesday night's press conference, UL junior center Ty'Reona Doucet was already daydreaming about the memory of playing in an NBA arena.
"We’re excited," Doucet said. "A lot of NBA stars play in there. LeBron (James) and them play in there, so I’m sitting in the same seats that LeBron and Kobe (Bryant) and them used to sit in. It’s amazing."
That dream has now officially ended.
Maggard maintained it’s still too early to tell senior baseball or softball players that they’ve potentially played their final collegiate games without knowing it.
“Our approach right now is that it’s an indefinite suspension,” he said. “I suppose that’s a (potential) reality, but I continue support the concept that we’re suspending competition as of now, we’ll continue to evaluate and we’ll make the best possible decisions with the information we have at a later date.”