When it comes to UL's newest football commitment, St. Charles Catholic defensive tackle Mason Narcisse, the writing seems to have been on the wall since mid-December.
That was when Narcisse, a two-time first-team all-state selection, took an official visit to UL.
The day after his visit concluded, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior withdrew his pledge to Tulane.
Then, almost exactly a month later, Narcisse committed to UL, where he's expected to sign on Feb. 5.
"Even though I'd already been there a lot, it was an awesome visit at UL," Narcisse said. "Since then, I've been thinking about it the whole time.
"UL had an awesome season. I watched most of their games. Coach (Billy) Napier, he's the man. And coach (Michael) Desormeaux had been recruiting me since my freshman year. They're great people, to be honest, and come from great backgrounds that include SEC schools. It was a perfect decision for me."
Even though Narcisse was previously committed to Tulane and, at one point, Louisiana Tech, the Ragin' Cajuns remained at the forefront of his mind.
"I always had it on my mind that I would commit to UL," he said. "And their coaches stuck with me. They had my back through it all."
The UL coaching staff got an assist from East St. John receiver Dontae Fleming, who signed during the early period.
"Dontae was trying to persuade me every day to pick UL," said Narcisse, who attends school in the same community (LaPlace/Reserve) as Fleming. "He and I were on the same baseball teams since we were little kids."
St. Charles reached the Division III championship game where the Comets lost to Lafayette Christian last month at Cajun Field.
As a senior, Narcisse collected about 60 stops with 30 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Narcisse said he's gotten to know LCA receiver Errol Rogers, Jr. and Thibodaux receiver Kyren Lacy, two early Cajuns signees.
St. Charles coach Frank Monica said the Cajuns are getting a steal.
"One thing about Mason is his top-notch character," Monica said. "He's a first-class kid in the locker room who had no issues. He was at every practice and every weightlifting session.
"On the field, we could trust him. He's competitive, hard to block and drew a lot of double teams. I couldn't ask for a lot more from him. He was always where he's supposed to be. He has exceptional hand speed. Although he missed two games with a tweaked ankle this season, other than that, he lined up every down for us for four years at either nose guard or defensive tackle. I think UL got a steal."